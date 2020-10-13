The latest release of Android Studio includes new features that address common editing, debugging, and optimization use cases.

A major theme for the 4.1 release is to help developers become more productive while using Android Jetpack libraries to help developers follow best practices and to write code faster, the team explained.

Some highlights include a new Database Inspector for querying an app’s database, support for navigating projects that use Dagger or Hilt for dependency injection, and better support for on-device machine learning with support for TensorFlow Lite models in Android projects.

Additional details are available here.

Cloudflare One released as a network-as-a-service solution

Cloudflare provides a unified set of tools for a zero trust solution to give companies the ability to secure every connection, protect against zero-day attacks, and to integrate seamlessly with identity platforms.

With Cloudflare’s firewall features, businesses get a comprehensive view of all data flows globally.

“After decades of building legacy corporate networks, organizations are left with clunky systems designed to protect their now empty offices. The only way to secure today’s work-from-anywhere economy is to secure each individual employee, protecting their individual networks, devices, and access to business-critical applications,” said Matthew Prince, the co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “With Cloudflare One, we’re giving organizations of any size the power to solve their security and networking needs seamlessly, no matter how their business needs shift.”

Twilio acquires Segment to expand customer engagement platform

Twilio announced that it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Segment for close to $3.2 billion in Twilio Class A common stock.

The companies aim to eliminate the pain of wrangling customer insights as information is typically spread across disparate systems and functions throughout an organization.

“Together, Twilio and Segment have an incredible opportunity to build the customer engagement platform of the future,” said Peter Reinhardt, the co-founder and CEO of Segment. “We created Segment to help businesses set themselves apart in the digital age and deliver rich, connected customer experiences built on high-quality data. By joining forces and applying our customer data platform to Twilio’s engagement cloud, we’ll be able to make the entire customer experience seamless from end-to-end.”

Plausible changes open-source licensing

Plausible is now AGPLv3 licensed that was designed to maximize user freedom and to encourage companies to contribute to open source.

The change will affect corporations that want to take the company’s code and use it to create and sell proprietary tools that directly compete with them. According to the company, the change doesn’t affect anyone subscribing to the Plausible Analytics Cloud and anyone who’s running Plausible Analytics Self-Hosted on their server.

“We don’t want this to in any way impact the actual use case Plausible is built for. A completely open source and self-hostable web analytics tool that helps people de-Googlify their sites and respect the privacy of their visitors,” Plausible wrote in a blog post.