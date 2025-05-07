The Android team has announced that the Android Studio Meerkat Feature Drop is now stable. This release adds developer productivity enhancements, such as the ability to analyze crash reports using Gemini, generate unit tests with Gemini, and a Gemini prompt library to eliminate having to rewrite commonly used prompts every time.

Compose UI also got several updates, including enhanced zoom, collapsible groups, and grid mode as the default view.

More updates can be found in the company’s blog post.

Neo4j launches Aura Graph Analytics

This is a serverless offering that provides graph analytics capabilities for any data source. It works with all databases, like Oracle and Microsoft SQL, and cloud data warehouses and data lakes, like Databricks, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft OneLake.

According to Neo4j, graph analytics can improve AI decision making by revealing hidden patterns and relationships in data. This particular offering removes some of the barriers to graph analytics adoption, such as the need for custom queries, ETL pipelines, or specialized graph expertise.

Apiiro announces partnership with ServiceNow

As a result of the collaboration, Apiiro’s AI-native deep code analysis (DCA) and code-to-runtime matching will be utilized in ServiceNow’s Configuration Management Database (CMDB), which provides an up-to-date view of IT and software environments

“This integration is a major milestone for Apiiro and the ASPM market at large, as IT operations, security operations, and application security continue to converge,” said John Leon, VP of partnerships and business development at Apiiro. “It’s a privilege to expand our partnership with ServiceNow by introducing our Agentic Application Security platform as the definitive source of truth for software development and becoming the software development lifecycle (SDLC) Systems of Record within the ServiceNow CMDB, equipping enterprise users with a precise inventory of software assets to ensure operational efficiency in today’s rapidly evolving, AI-driven software development revolution.”

Dremio launches MCP Server

The server will allow AI agents to explore datasets, generate queries, and retrieve governed data.

“Dremio’s implementation of MCP enables Claude to extend its reasoning capabilities directly to an organization’s data assets, unlocking new possibilities for AI-powered insights while maintaining enterprise governance,” said Mahesh Murag, product manager at Anthropic.