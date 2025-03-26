The Android development team is announcing several upcoming updates that will make it easier for app developers to secure their applications.

According to the team, security is a priority, and over the last few years it has made several improvements to how security and privacy are managed in Google Play, and recent updates over the last few years have included enhanced tools to protect against fraud, pre-review checks to fix policy and compliance issues earlier in the development life cycle, and advanced AI-powered threat detection capabilities.

Building on those, some of the upcoming enhancements the Android team will be making this year include:

More pre-review checks

New ways to help developers understand Google Play policies, better navigation in the Policy Center, and new features in Console and Android Studio to allow developers to fix issues before app submission.

Updates to the Play Integrity API that will better enable developers to deal with emerging threats

New badges that will be added to store listings following the success of the “Government” and “Verified” badges

“Knowing that you’re building on a safe, secure ecosystem is essential for any app developer. We continuously invest in protecting Android and Google Play, so millions of users around the world can trust the apps they download and you can build thriving businesses. And we’re dedicated to continually improving our developer tools to make world–class security even easier to implement,” Suzanne Frey, VP of product, trust, and growth for Android & Play, wrote in a blog post.

