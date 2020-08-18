In response to COVID-19, the Angular team announced that it will extend AngularJS LTS by 6 months until the 31st of December 2021.

After the LTS ends, the AngularJS package will still be available on npm, bower, and CDNs.

“With the release of version 10 of Angular we continue to move the platform forward with features that will help developers be even more productive,” Angular wrote in a blog post.

Snyk announces Infrastructure as Code security

The new Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security helps application teams find and fix configuration security issues, according to Snyk.

Snyk IaC enables application development teams to find and fix misconfigurations in their Kubernetes configuration and Terraform code before they result in production security problems.

“It is critical to have an approach to security that acknowledges that the infrastructure has become part of the application itself,” said Guy Podjarny, the co-founder and president of Snyk. “We’re helping our customers to scale cloud native application security, and this now includes a developer-first, integrated approach to securing infrastructure as code, empowering developers to build securely, fix quickly and move forward in their workflow.”

HackerRank skills platform coming

HackerRank announced the HackerRank Developer Skills Platform will be unveiled on October 6th.

“The Developer Skills Platform, coupled with the contributions stemming from Dr. Rafilson’s established national expertise in industrial/organizational psychology, further validates our commitment to provide the market with all the tools necessary to build high-quality, diverse teams that will fuel their innovation,” said Vivek Ravisankar, the co-founder and CEO of HackerRank.

The new hiring platform focuses on defining the skills required for the role, accelerating resume review and enabling high-quality candidates to showcase their coding skills before the interview.

Progress DataDirect connectors

Progress released new DataDirect Connectors for finance, HR, supply chain, and operations to bridge the gap between disparate back-office applications.

The new series includes connectors for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft SharePoint and FinancialForce to simplify cross-system reporting, compliance, and automation of IT tasks, according to the company.

The connectors also provide support to citizen data analysts, visibility to trends in data, faster throughput of data.