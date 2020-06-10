The latest release of the integrated development environment for Java is now available. Apache NetBeans 12.0 adds support for the latest Java features, integrates new code donations from Oracle for Java Web development and many improvements.

It also enhances Apache Maven tooling and includes built-in features for Payara and WildFly for the first time.

According to the Apache Software Foundation, Apache NetBeans 12.0 is the first LTS release of NetBeans as a top-level Apache project.

The full list of new features is available here.

Google Play Asset Delivery

Google is providing Play Asset delivery to give Android developers dynamic delivery of the right game assets at no additional cos, and to address the difficulties that traditional APK Expansion Files and Custom Delivery Networks (CDN) have.

Asset packs contain non-code game content such as textures, materials, and sounds.

“The content served from Google Play with large size limits that are ideal for games, and you can customize how and when each asset pack is downloaded onto a device,” Dan Galpin, developer advocate at Google, wrote in a blog post.

Crystal 0.35 release

Crystal 0.35 was released with language changes, a breaking change in the compiler CLI that makes it more comfortable for shebang #! Scripts, and the inclusion of Shards v0.11.1.

This will be the last 0.x release before the 1.0.0-preX releases, according to the developers behind the project.

Additional details are available here.

Hasura introduces Remote Joins

Remote Joins is a GraphQL API that can join across databases and APIs. It’s now available in v1.3 beta.

These APIs can be custom GraphQL servers you write, 3rd party SaaS APIs, or even other Hasura instances.

“Application developers have a hard time getting access to precise slices of data and a lot of dev cycles are spent in bringing all that data together securely,” Hasura wrote in a blog post. “With Remote Joins, developers can treat data across different data sources as if it were one database without having to modify or affect the existing data source.”