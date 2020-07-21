Applitools added AI auto-maintenance and smart assist to its end-to-end platform.

AI powered smart assist automatically analyzes large batches of test results, often numbering in the hundreds or even thousands of tests. It then removes any redundancies by grouping similar visual and functional regressions together.

“Test maintenance is a painstaking and error-prone task, which is exactly what AI is meant to solve,” said Adam Carmi, the CTO of Applitools. “Applitools’ core Visual AI technology helps automate test maintenance processes and does most of the heavy lifting to save test engineers and developers time while reducing errors.”

Vercel updates edge and dev infrastructure

Vercel announced a new real-time developer workflow with Next.js and Vercel CLI and finishing with serving pages up to 6 times faster.

With the new Fast Refresh capability changes to complex UIs and components are reflected in a matter of milliseconds, up to 10x-20x faster than other React frameworks.

“A great developer workflow is a means to an end: creating a delightful product that users enjoy. Delivering on both with no extra work is the primary goal of the Vercel platform,” Vercel wrote in a blog post.

New G Suite security features

Google announced 11 new G suite security features including Brand Indicators for Message Identification.

This will enable organizations to validate ownership of their corporate logos and securely transmit them to Google. Once these authenticated emails pass all of our other anti-abuse checks, Gmail will start displaying the logo in existing avatar slots in the Gmail UI.

Also included in the latest release of features are new controls for Meet that help ensure that only intended participants are let into a video meeting, new security features in Chat, easier management and additional security controls for admins.

Additional details on all of the features are available here.

Experimental Razor editor for VS

With the release of Visual Studio 2019 16.7 Preview 4, developers can now try out the new experimental Razor editor for local development with MVC, Razor Pages, and Blazor.

In subsequent releases, Microsoft said it plans to add significant new functionality like bringing many more of the C# editing features to Razor, and enabling other new Razor specific productivity improvements.

Razor is a templating language based on HTML and C# used to define dynamic rendering logic for .NET web apps based on MVC, Razor Pages, and Blazor.

Additional details are available here.