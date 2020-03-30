Automation Anywhere has launched the Bot Security program . The Bot Security program introduces a flexible, multi-tiered framework to certify that bots built by customers, partners, and publishers of bots on Bot Store are pre-certified and trusted to scale RPA more rapidly and securely.

Bot Security includes four levels of protection: malware scan; self-attestation and developer training; threat model and static analysis; and penetration testing to address the most stringent security concerns.

“Providing secure deployment of RPA across our platform gives assurances to developers, partners, and organizations who want to implement automation technology to mitigate business risk during this pandemic while ensuring business continuity,” said Prince Kohli, the chief technology officer of Automation Anywhere.

Linux 5.6

The Linux 5.6 kernel was released with WireGuard, USB4, New AMD, and Intel hardware support.

Linux 5.7 is now open for the landing of new feature work for the next two weeks, and the developers behind the project said that they are currently assuming a “fairly normal 5.7 release.”

Additional details are available here.

The IntelliSense Code Linter for C++

Microsoft’s new IntelliSense Code Linter for C++ is a preview feature that aims to help C++ developers identify and fix code defects as they write code.

The IntelliSense Code Linter for C++ checks your code “as-you-type,“ underlines problems in the editor, and Lightbulb actions offer suggested fixes, according to Microsoft.

The new linter is still a work in progress, but Microsoft plans to add new configuration, suppression, and integration features to it.

Additional details are available here.

DevOps Institute announces Open Testing program

The Open Testing program removes formal prerequisites to allow those who already possess the skills, knowledge, ideas and learning experience to gain direct access to DevOps Institute’s portfolio of certifications.

“We still strongly believe that participation in structured and instructor-led courses through one of our accredited Global Education Partners is the best path to gaining the knowledge necessary to pass the examination and provide real-world value to your organization,” said Jayne Groll, the CEO of the DevOps Institute. “However, we also recognize that today’s Humans of DevOps may learn in many ways, from many sources, particularly under the daily constraints of the current health crisis.”

Examinations that are now open for the program include DevOps Foundation, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Foundation, DevSecOps Engineering, DevOps Leader, DevOps Test Engineering, and Continuous Delivery Architecture. Additional details on the certifications are available here.