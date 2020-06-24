Bugsnag has announced its new Stability Center focused on providing a holistic view into stability stats and trends across releases for multiple client and server-side applications.

According to the company, the center will help engineering and product leaders can make data-driven decisions about when to prioritize debugging over new development to improve app stability and customer experience,.

The Stability Center features a card for each project being managed, which displays a 30-day stability score, indicator, and stability trend graph with target stability. It also includes the current error count and change in error count over the past seven days.

PDFTron acquires ActivePDF

The deal builds upon PDFTron’s first acquisition of San Jose-based BCL Technologies just three months ago in March 2020. The company aims to provide a leading document technology platform that powers digital transformations.

“Combining PDFTron’s market-leading client-side technology and document SDKs with ActivePDF’s high-volume document automation and no-code/low-code developer solutions will create an end-to-end document technology platform expediting our vision of changing the way the world works with documents,” said Catherine Andersz, the co-founder and CEO of PDFTron.

Dotnet-monitor released

Microsoft announced the release of the experimental tool dotnet-monitor to make it easier to get access to diagnostics information in a dotnet process.

Dotnet-monitor will be available as a .NET global tool and as a container image available via the Microsoft Container registry (MCR).

When running in a cluster, it is recommended to run the dotnet-monitor container as a sidecar alongside the application container in the same pod.

Tidelift now integrates with JFrog Artifactory

The managed open source subscription platform Tidelift integrated with JFrog Artifactory, a universal repository and core of the JFrog platform.

“By bringing a managed open source solution into their development workflow, customers can save time by gaining proactive fixes to critical open source components and active remediation of issues when they occur. The result is faster application development, less time spent managing security issues and build fails, and overall better software integrity,” said Casey O’Mara, the head of WW Business Development at JFrog.

SQream closes $39.4m funding round

SQream stated that it would use the funds to accelerate its deep tech product innovation for the rapid analytics of massive data stores.

The company also stated that it would use the funds to recruit top talent for the company’s technology, cloud innovation, and customer delivery platforms.

SQream’s data acceleration platform enables quick analysis of hundreds of terabytes to petabytes of raw data from Hadoop or other data warehouses and databases.