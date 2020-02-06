CheerpJ 2.0 was released this week with WebAssembly support, extended file system support to read, write and delete, and a new read-only filesystem. CheerpJ is a Java complier for the Web. It is designed to automatically convertsJava applications into HTML5 leveraging WebAssembly and JavaScript. It covers all of the Java 8 language, including reflection and dynamic class generation.

“CheerpJ adopts a great range of optimisations to ensure great runtime performance, and small-as-possible download footprint in converted applications,” the developers behind the project wrote in a post.

Splice Machine partners with Heirloom Computing on modern mainframe apps

The partnership enables the modernization of legacy applications to cloud-native targets with new data sources and injection of AI and machine learning without rewriting them.

“Businesses will benefit by at least an order of magnitude, from reengineering applications by hand, to replatforming at compiler-speed to an agile Java ecosystem on a modern data platform,” Splice Machine wrote in a post.

Heirloom automatically replatforms mainframe applications so they execute on any cloud while preserving critical business logic, user-interfaces, data integrity and systems security, the company explained.

Aiven raises $40 million for its open-source cloud platform

The company raised $40 million in Series B funding, bringing the total up to $50 million.

Aiven democratizes access to the latest open-source technologies by offering fully-managed services for popular open-source projects like Apache Kafka and Cassandra, Elasticsearch, M3 and PostgreSQL in the public cloud, the company explained.

“This investment is evidence of a growing appetite from enterprises for open source data technologies,” said Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO and co-founder at Aiven. “With the new funding, we’ll be able to expand our product roadmap and work more closely with our customers globally to help them utilize open source technologies at scale.”

Google improves its smart home Actions

Google announced new improvements to the review process for smart home Actions to make the experience more transparent in the Actions console and to reduce the time it takes for Actions to get approved.

The smart home review process is slightly different from other Actions on Google projects because it has two separate phases: a policy review and a certification review.

“These console updates reflect additional internal changes we’ve made to better synchronize the policy and certification review teams, enabling reviewers advance submissions through the process more quickly and reducing delays between Actions being approved and ready for production,” Google wrote in a post.