Cloudera has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and KKR for $5.3 billion in cash, which will result in Cloudera becoming a private company.

“This transaction provides substantial and certain value to our shareholders while also accelerating Cloudera’s long-term path to hybrid cloud leadership for analytics that span the complete data lifecycle – from the Edge to AI,” said Rob Bearden, the CEO of Cloudera.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Additional details are available here.

Kofax announces new low-code capabilities

Kofax announced the latest release of its Intelligent Automation Platform, which features 50 new low-code, document intelligence, process orchestration and connected systems capabilities.

It also features a faster development of workflows through a new user experience that extends low code to more business users by enabling them to easily set up complex workflows, according to the company.

The new release enables professional developers to build advanced AI and Capture models by allowing them to train the system and incorporate document intelligence.

Additional details are available here.

New .NET Foundation open-source projects

The .NET Foundation announced two new open-source projects: Pwned Passwords and Project Reaqtor.

Pwned Passwords is a feature for haveibeenpwned.com (HIBP), which aggregates data breaches and helps people know if their passwords have been compromised. HIBP will also now receive compromised passwords that were discovered during FBI investigations.

Project Reaqtor provides a set of framework components that help developers build distributed event processing systems across the cloud and devices.

Apache weekly update

Last week, the Apache Software Foundation saw the release of Apache APISIX 2.6, which adds support for uri encoding, allows customizing headers and includes changes and bug fixes.

The newly released Apache Fineract 1.5.0, which enables digital transaction accounts, includes integration tests using the new Swagger Client API, the ability to upload a credit report to ThitsaWorks CB and many improvements and bug fixes.

Also new are Apache Qpid JMS 0.59.0 and 1.0.0 and Pulsar 2.7.2. Additional details on all of the new projects are available here.