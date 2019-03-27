Cloudera has announced two new solutions to make it easier to get data from IoT devices. Cloudera Flow Management (CFM) is a highly scalable data ingestion and management solution. Cloudera Edge Management (CEM) is an edge management solution for IoT and Streaming use cases. It is comprised of two components: MiNiFi, an edge agent and Edge Flow Manager, which is an edge management hub.

“The key challenges with IoT are around edge management like the inability to control and manage edge agents, difficulty in collecting real-time data from edge devices directly and most importantly, the trouble with updating specific set of agents with edge applications. CEM clearly addresses those challenges with ease. This is going to pave the way for transformative solutions across IoT initiatives across multiple industry verticals,” Cloudera wrote in a post.

ActiveState releases an update to its developer platform

ActiveState has improved its developer platform with new features that will benefit users who are dealing with Python and open-source language challenges.

It adds the ability to add or remove packages to a language build. According to ActiveState, this will enable developers to tailor their builds for specific needs, increase performance, and decrease the attack surface area.

BlackBerry and Wittenstein high integrity systems launch new embedded software platform

BlackBerry and Wittenstein high integrity systems have announced a new embedded software platform as a result of a collaboration between the two companies. The platform will developers to create safety-certified and mission-critical applications on system-on-chip processors.

“Through our partnership with WITTENSTEIN, BlackBerry continues to expand its portfolio of embedded software solutions that allow our customers to develop mission-critical embedded systems that require safety, reliability and security, whether that’s a vehicle, train or traffic light.” said John Wall, senior vice president and co-head of BlackBerry’s Technology Solutions. “This new integrated solution supports a unified development environment tool chain, an efficient inter-processor communication capability, and a multi-level, policy-driven, security model that helps guard against system malfunctions, malware and cyber-attacks.”

XebiaLabs releases new predictive risk module

XebiaLabs has announced a new predictive risk tool. The Risk Protection Module will give teams a heads-up when there are delays or risks in the software delivery process, XebiaLabs explained.

“The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform has long included advanced features for enabling organizations to reduce the potential for risk failure,” said Andreas Prins, vice president of product strategy for XebiaLabs. “The XebiaLabs Predictive DevOps Engine is another huge step forward towards increasing IT teams’ ability to move away from reactive management of their releases, to a proactive approach that preempts failure and optimizes their pipelines for success.”