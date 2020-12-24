Cloudflare’s acquisition of Linc, the automation platform that helps front-end developers collaborate, will create seamless integration between Pages and Cloudflare Workers, a serverless execution environment. that allows users to create entirely new applications or augment.

Linc offers a straightforward path to building end-to-end applications on Pages with both frontend and backend logic in one bundle.

“Linc and the Frontend Application Bundle (FAB) specification were designed with a single goal in mind: to give frontend developers the best possible tools to build, review, refine, and deploy their applications,” Aly Cabral, the director of product at Cloudflare wrote in a blog post. “An important piece of that is making server-side logic and rendering much more accessible, regardless of what type of app you’re building.”

Amazon launches AWS Glue custom connectors

AWS Glue custom connectors make it easier to transfer data from SaaS applications and custom data sources to data lakes in Amazon S3, according to AWS in a post.

Custom connectors are available within AWS Glue and AWS Studio and they also integrate with AWS Secrets Managers to simplify the distribution of credentials.

“With just a few clicks, you can search and select connectors from the AWS Marketplace and begin your data preparation workflow in minutes,” AWS wrote. “You can also build custom connectors and share them across teams, and integrate open source Spark connectors and Athena federated query connectors into your data preparation workflows.”

Threat Stack now available for Ruby Gems and NPM

The new Threat Stack Application Security Monitoring feature was added to Ruby Gems and NPM to increase deployment flexibility for Threat Stack users.

With the new feature, users can receive in-depth security telemetry from the cloud management console, host, containers, orchestration, managed container services, and applications within a single, unified platform.

“Threat Stack understands our customers are being asked to secure rapidly scaling cloud ecosystems while battling resource constraints and competing priorities,” said Brian Ahern, the CEO of Threat Stack. “That is why we continue to put an emphasis on innovation and delivering new capabilities to our customers at an extremely rapid pace to help them keep up with accelerating cloud adoption and new evolving threats.”