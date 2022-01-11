The CNCF Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) has voted to approve LitmusChaos’ move from the CNCF Sandbox to Incubation level.

LitmusChaos is an open-source chaos engineering platform that helps teams identify weaknesses and potential outages in infrastructures by inducing chaos tests in a controlled way.

“The CNCF ecosystem has helped us build a strong and vibrant community around Litmus,” said Uma Mukkara, maintainer of the Litmus project and CEO of ChaosNative. “We have received consistent feedback from users since the launch of 1.0 release last year, which helped us come up with a robust set of features and a stable platform for cloud native chaos engineering.”

Firefox 96 released

Firefox 96 was released today with changes to CSS, HTTP, APIs and more.

The hwb() function for use as a CSS color value has been implemented and Firefox now provides support for the ‘color-scheme’ property. Also, cookies sent from the same domain but using different schemes (for example http or https) are now considered to be from different sites with respect to the cookie SameSite directive.

The full list of changes that will affect developers is available here.

CircleCI adds extensive free plan

CircleCI launched a new free plan to give teams access to more build minutes, larger resource classes, and the most popular features that were formerly only available on paid plans.

The new free plan includes up to 6,000 build minutes per month, unlimited users, free resource classes on Docker, Linux, and Windows, and more.

“CircleCI is built to scale along with you. As you build on CircleCI and start to see the impact of the speed, flexibility, and power we bring your team, we have flexible, usage-based plans to support your team’s unique needs,” AJ Joshi, chief product officer at CircleCI, wrote in a blog post.

Apache Flink 2.0 now available

The Apache Flink community announced the release of Flink ML 2.0.0.

Flink ML is a library that provides APIs and infrastructure for building stream-batch unified machine learning algorithms, that can be easy-to-use and performant with (near-) real-time latency.

The new release includes a major refactor of the earlier Flink ML libraries and introduces major features that extend the Flink ML API and the iteration runtime.