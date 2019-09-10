Cohesity launched its Cohesity Agile Dev and Test solution to provide teams with a self-service provisioning model that gives them rapid access to backup data and control mechanisms to ensure data remains secure and in compliance.

“Cohesity Agile Dev and Test is a logical extension and significant enhancement to our data management platform, not only accelerating application time to market for those adopting ‘shift-left’ principles, but also improving application security and driving greater compliance throughout the organization,” said Vineet Abraham, the senior vice president of engineering and product management at Cohesity.

The new solution provides zero-cost clones of traditional and modern database backups that reference to the original data and eliminate the need to create an identical copy of it, which saves time, the company explained

Split adds automated error detection to feature flags

Split announced Feature Monitoring to automatically detect issues in releases caused by a recent change, determine the feature at fault, alert the right team and switch of a feature instantly so that it doesn’t cause errors for users.

Feature Monitoring does this through the integration of Sentry error tracking and a JavaScript real user monitoring (RUM) agent, which tracks data such as page load time and time to interactive.

“Feature Monitoring can help you find the feature at fault before your customers do. Speaking more broadly, that means fewer rollbacks or hotfixes and greater confidence to move fast without breaking things,” Split wrote in a blog post.

Google announces Neural Structured Learning in TensorFlow

Google introduced Neural Structured Learning (NSL) in TensorFlow, a framework that can be used for training neural networks with structured signals.

“NSL allows TensorFlow users to easily incorporate various structured signals for training neural networks, and works for different learning scenarios: supervised, semi-supervised and unsupervised (representation) settings,” Google wrote in a post.

NSL can use data from multiple sources that span knowledge graphs, medical records, genomic data or multimodal relations. It also uses Adversarial Learning in instances where structure between input examples is dynamically constructed using adversarial perturbation.

Jama Software offers cloud version of Tasktop Integration Hub

Value stream integration provider Tasktop announced that Jama Software is offering the cloud version of Tasktop Integration Hub for Jama Connect, to automate and visualize the flow across the software delivery value stream.

Through the Hub, teams can integrate Jama Connect with their ALM, PLM, development and QA tools, enabling everyone to use their tool of choice, according to the company.

“The new cloud-integration option for Tasktop Hub helps more of our customers avoid dealing with infrastructure requisitions and maintenance costs,” said Scott Roth, CEO of Jama Software. With this partnership, our customers can further realize the power of integrating Jama Connect with a variety of other leading product development tools like Jira.”