A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership last month. Here are a couple of the moves across the industry this past month.

Baskar Sridharan joins AWS as VP of AI/ML Services and Infrastructure

He will be leading the team responsible for AI products such as Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock.

Previously Sridharan was VP of Engineering for the Google Cloud Platform, and before that he was Partner Director of Software Engineering for Azure Data Lake and Cosmos at Microsoft.

“More than 100,000 organizations use these AI services, and the possibilities for innovations and market leading capabilities are immense. I am truly humbled by these achievements and the potential for transformation,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

SUSE names Pilar Santamaria VP of AI

She will bring with her over 25 years of experience in the tech industry to drive the company’s global AI strategy. Santamaria comes from Google, where she was Head of EMEA Cloud Solutions when the company released Vertex AI. Other previous roles include leadership positions at Dell, Microsoft, Cisco, Nortel and Siemens.

She is also the founder of a number of companies, including AI Your Way, an AI consulting firm; Together, for a Better Workplace, which is a non-profit to promote diversity and worker happiness; and the Spanish Cyber-Protection Association. She also serves as a Cloud Expert for the European Commission.

Thoughtworks appoints new CEO: Mike Sutcliffe

He will replace the previous CEO, Gui Xiao, who is stepping down from the role.

Sutcliffe spent 32 years of his career at Accenture before leaving in 2020 to pursue entrepreneurship by founding three different startups and serving as an operating partner at a private equity firm.

According to Thoughtworks, his appointment will be effective June 17, 2024.

Luis Blando joins OutSystems as Chief Product and Technology Officer

In this role he will drive the company’s product strategy, including incorporating generative AI capabilities into its low-code platform.

He has over 20 years of experience in the industry, including most recently serving as SVP and GM of Security Products at Proofpoint. He’s also held leadership roles at McAfee, Intel, and Verizon.

“Luis is a talented product and technology leader who brings his expertise in digital transformation to our accomplished executive team as we double down on delivering an AI-powered application platform for mission-critical software,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. “I’m confident that Luis is the product leader who will accelerate our AI-driven product and technology roadmap.”

Prismatic names Tanner Burson as new VP of Engineering

He will focus on growing the company’s SDK and Developer Experience team, as well as other engineering teams. He will also work to continue scaling Prismatic’s platform to accommodate customer growth.

He’s held engineering leadership roles at a number of companies, including Salsify, Drizly, and Tapjoy.

Cohesity appoints Dr. Craig Martell as CTO

Dr. Martell was previously the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer at the Department of Deference, where he worked on accelerating adoption of data, analytics, and AI at the department. He’s also held technology leadership roles at Lyft, Dropbox, and LinkedIn.

“Attracting and hiring an industry pioneer of Craig’s caliber – someone who has been driving an agenda of responsible AI at the highest levels of both public and private sector organizations – rounds out our strong executive leadership team with expertise across security, multicloud, and AI. I expect that Craig’s experience and vision for Cohesity’s AI roadmap will accelerate our lead in this critical area of our business,” said Sanjay Poonen, president and CEO of Cohesity.

Former SAP chief architect, Damien Johnson, joins Tricentis

Johnson will serve as the company’s field chief technology officer for Americas, supporting Tricentis’ technologies and business strategy.

He comes from SAP, where he spent 15 years, most recently in the role of Global Chief Architect for SAP CloudERP.

“I consider Tricentis to be the foremost leader in enabling innovation and software value generation by eliminating quality as a bottleneck to their IT and business transformations,” said Johnson. “In my role as Field CTO for Americas at Tricentis, I look forward to combining my passions working with organizations to understand their operational goals and helping them go beyond their expectations to accelerate time to value and value realization.”

Ant van Rensburg joins Unqork as president and COO

Previously, van Rensburg was at Google for 13 years of his career, where he had been the VP of Finance since 2022, after being promoted from senior director of business operations and strategy.

“We are so excited to welcome Ant to the Unqork team,” said Gary Hoberman, CEO and Founder of Unqork. “Ant is a proven leader in technology and operations, and his extensive experience in driving operational excellence and scaling businesses at Google will be invaluable as we accelerate our cloud and AI strategies and expand our presence in Silicon Valley. With Ant’s leadership, we will deliver transformative AI solutions to our clients and reshape the enterprise software landscape.”