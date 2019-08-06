Enterprise value stream management provider CollabNet VersionOne has announced new updates to VersionOne for Agile management, Continuum for DevOps and its VS Solution. According to the company, the new updates aim to expand its support for Agile at scale and Agile frameworks as well as simplify Agile planning and management.

“High performing software organizations are bridging Agile and DevOps initiatives together through common goals that focus on business value,” said Flint Brenton, CEO for CollabNet VersionOne. “To help customers deliver software that impacts the bottom-line, we continue to add new functionality that supports teams and the need for organization-wide, data-driven workflows.”

Highlights of the release include Version to ALM Synchronization, a level dependency board, progress visibility in Continuum and VS exchange.

Cockroach Labs announces new round of funding

Cockroach Labs, provider of the geo-distributed SQL database CockroachDB, announced that it received $55 million in a series C round of funding.

According to the company, its solution CockroachDB has the ability to localize data within availability zones, which allows global businesses to provide every customer with a local experience while ensuring regulatory compliance.

“As organizations transition to the cloud, they eventually find that legacy relational databases are difficult to scale, inflexible to deploy, and fail to take full advantage of modern cloud capabilities,” said CEO and co-founder of Cockroach Labs Spencer Kimball. “This funding will accelerate our growth within and well beyond the database space.

Twilio announces Conversations API and Media Streams

Cloud communications platform Twilio announced new customer service solutions at its SIGNAL 2019 customer and developer conference in San Francisco today. Twilio Conversations is a new API that enables developers to build conversational experiences across multiple messaging channels, the company explained.

“Leading companies have figured out that the next evolution of great customer experience is through messaging. Twilio Conversations empowers businesses to build personal, long-lived connections with their customers on the channels they prefer,” said Chee Chew, chief product officer at Twilio.