Datatron released a new governance dashboard that allows data scientists and analysts to monitor and optimize their AI solutions.

The new offering provides AI and machine learning model transparency risk management to help organizations comply with regulations while optimizing for business outcomes through visualizations and key metrics.

“Just as cyberattacks can be devastating to companies, so can poorly governed AI models,” said Rachel Moore Weller, a Datatron board member. “Datatron is solving this problem by democratizing AI governance, establishing trust and transparency, and mitigating risks and fines.”

DevOps Institute announces new growth and expanded team

DevOps Institute announced a 57% growth in staff with the addition of eight new team members and said that this would help them keep up with the high demand for events, resources and membership participation.

This will result to a new crowd-sourced, vendor neutral DevOps Capability Assessment (DOCA), as well as a tiered professional membership program, continued certifications, and more SKILup Days Events this year, according to DevOps Institute in a post.

“Each new year is an opportunity for a fresh start and new beginnings, and we’re starting strong with new offerings for the DevOps community. Our expanded team of talented individuals are working hard to create a seamless experience for members of DevOps Institute,” said Jayne Groll, the CEO of DevOps Institute.

Cloudflare announces Project Fair Shot

Project Fair Shot utilizes Cloudflare Waiting Room, a digital line which comes up on registration websites that shows people where they are on a line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cloudflare is offering the free solution for any government agency, hospital, pharmacy, or organization that is working to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s been incredible how quickly the scientific community came together to develop multiple COVID-19 vaccines. At Cloudflare, we wanted to lend our technical expertise and infrastructure to now help ensure the vaccine is fairly and efficiently distributed,” said Matthew Prince, the co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

Unified ID 2.0 to be submitted to the Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media

Unified ID 2.0, the open-source, encrypted framework that’s an alternative to third-party cookies, was formally submitted today to the Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media (PRAM).

With the submission, Unified ID 2.0 is now on a path to be formally managed and operated by third parties to improve customer transparency, privacy and control, all while preserving the value exchange of advertising across channels and devices, according to the developers behind Unified ID 2.0 in a post.

“The flexible designs and privacy-focused principles underlying Unified ID 2.0 have helped it gain broad industry attention, with many companies pledging integration with their own offerings,” said Dennis Buchheim, the president of IAB Tech Lab and leader of the PRAM technical standards working group. “We now have the opportunity to collaborate globally to develop interoperable industry resources that meet evolving addressability and privacy standards.”