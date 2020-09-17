erwin has annoucned the launch of a new cloud migration and data governance suite. The new suite, erwin Cloud Catalyst, helps organizations quickly and safely migrate their data from legacy, on-premise databases to the cloud and then govern those data sets throughout their lifecycle.

erwin Cloud Catalyst is comprised of erwin Data Modeler (erwin DM), erwin Data Intelligence (erwin DI) and erwin Smart Data Connectors, working together to automate every step of cloud migration and data governance, including data mapping, cataloging and lineage.

According to the company, users can use the suite to migrate database schema, move bulk data, repoint ETL/ETL conversion, and continuously govern data assets out of the box.

Atlassian Ventures launches with $50M fund

With the funding, Atlassian said it will invest in three types of companies: early-stage startups building apps for any of Atlassian’s cloud products, large ecosystem product partners, and members of the Atlassian Partner Program.

“Atlassian Ventures will facilitate our continued investment in the best-of-breed tools and integrations our customers need to fuel the next wave of innovation and manage their work, both now and into the future,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Companies funded by Atlassian Ventures will receive mentorship from our executive team and global exposure at Atlassian events in addition to the capital they need to grow, according to the company.

Instaclustr for Redis announced

Instaclustr for Redis enables low latency in-memory caching, messaging, and steam processing.

“Backed by Instaclustr’s hands-on management, businesses can focus internal resources on more efficiently building and shipping their applications while Instaclustr handles the complexities of Redis cluster management, scaling, security, and deployment,” Instaclustr wrote in a post.

Users have access to automated provisioning and deployment, the ability to run on their own provider account or the company, access to availability SLAs, monitoring and alerting, and security.

Mirantis announces Docker Enterprise Container Cloud

Docker Enterprise Container Cloud offers enterprises speed to ship code faster on public clouds and on premise infrastructure.

Docker Enterprise Container Cloud is available free of charge for up to 3 clusters totaling 15 nodes, without any limitations in functionality.

“Unlike lock-in solutions like IBM/Red Hat and VMware that force you to deploy their rigid stack, Container Cloud empowers you to deploy your own multi cloud everywhere, unlocking speed with freedom of choice, simplicity, and industry-leading security,” said Adrian Ionel, the CEO and co-founder of Mirantis.

Oculus Quest 2 introduced

Oculus Quest 2 includes a suite of innovations to power next-gen VR game experiences.

This includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform offering higher AI capability, and 6GB of RAM.

With Quest 2’s increased graphics processing power, this new display is capable of supporting 90 Hz.

Additional details are available here.