Erwin announced updates to its Data Intelligence Suite designed to enhance data literacy capabilities and to strength data governance, data lineage and data self-service.

According to the company, erwin DI synchronizes data management and data governance processes in an automated flow so data assets are stored in a central data catalog and then made accessible and understandable within a business context via role-based views.

Updates include improved user interface, improved data lineage, new flexible metamodels, and updates to its metadata scanning and curation.

“We’re trying to help customers turn their data from a burden into a benefit by fueling an accurate, real-time, high-quality data pipeline they can mine for insights that lead to smart decisions for operational excellence,” said Adam Famularo, the CEO of erwin.

Microsoft announces experimental support for gRPC-Web with .NET

.NET. gRPC-Web allows gRPC to be called from browser-based apps like JavaScript SPAs or Blazor WebAssembly apps.

The new addition will bring many of gRPC’s features such as strongly-typed code-generated clients, compact Protobuf messages, and server streaming to browser apps.

The new experimental packages allow an ASP.NET Core gRPC app to support gRPC-Web without a proxy, and allow the .NET Core gRPC client to call gRPC-Web services.

More details are available here.

Pega Express low-code methodology announced

The new Pega Express Methodology integrated within Pega Platform aims to guide users to quickly design and deploy Minimum Lovable Products (MLPs)

The Pega Express methodology brings to life a design-thinking approach through a guided drag-and-drop interface within Pega Platform’s App Studio environment, according to the company.

Developers can build their apps by designing each microjourney, selecting different personas and channels, integrating relevant data.

Postman announces new enterprise-grade features

The two new capabilities include APIBuilder, which allows architects and developers to design and develop APIs; and a reporting feature that gives enterprises insight into how APIs are utilized in development.

“Postman was originally created to help API developers,” said Abhinav Asthana, Postman’s co-founder and CEO. “But as we grew, more and more of those developers were working within large organizations, and they had different needs. So we’ve continued to add capabilities to match those needs, and today is further proof of our commitment to our customers in the enterprise.”