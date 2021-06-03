The GCC Steering Committee updated its copyright assignment policy by relaxing the requirement to assign copyright to all changes to the Free Software Foundation (FSF).

The project will still continue to exist under the GNU General Public License v3.0 and will now accept contributions with or without an FSF copyright assignment.

Amazon DocumentDB released

AWS introduced Amazon Document DB with MongoDB capability and global clusters that will enable users to run, manage and scale workloads on Amazon DocumentDB without worrying about managing the underlying infrastructure.

According to the company, global clusters replicate data to clusters in up to five regions with little to no impact on performance, and they can provide faster recovery from region-wide outages and enable low-latency global reads.

The global cluster consists of a primary cluster for read and write operations and up to five secondary clusters in other Regions, which allow for read operations.

Swan Lake beta release of Ballerina programming language

The latest beta release of the Ballerina open-source programming language simplifies creating cloud-native applications, especially in those organizations with unique bidirectional mapping of sequence diagrams and code.

“The Ballerina language enables developers to create cloud-native applications that are inherently integrations of services, data, transactions and processes. The new Swan Lake Beta version extends this functionality—further enabling enterprises to tear down the barriers between app development and integration and between highly skilled and ad hoc developers to speed the delivery of innovative, new digital products and services,” said Sanjiva Weerawarana, the founder and leader of the Ballerina project, and founder and CEO of WSO2.

Abstractions and syntax are included in the language to closely correspond with sequence diagrams. The language also features a unique type system that is more flexible and allows for more coupling than traditional statically typed languages.

GitLab acquires UnReview

GitLab announced that it acquired UnReview, an ML-based solution that can automatically identify the appropriate expert code reviewers and control review workloads within GitLab’s Dev Section.

“By continuing to incorporate machine learning into GitLab’s open DevOps platform, we are improving the user experience by automating workflows and compressing cycle times across all stages of the DevSecOps lifecycle. We’re also building new MLOps features to empower data scientists,” said Eric Johnson, the CTO of GitLab.

UnReview’s technology is expected to be integrated into the GitLab Code Review experience for GitLab SaaS customers by the end of the year.

Shipa Cloud is now generally available

The GA release of Shipa Cloud enables developers, platform engineers and DevOps teams to manage and support cloud-native applications without having Kubernetes expertise.

It includes an intuitive cloud platform built for developers, eliminates YAML gluing and Helm charts, offers post-deployment observability and more.

The platform automatically creates and deploys all of the required Kubernetes objects and enforce all necessary rules and governance.