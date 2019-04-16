GitHub has released a beta version 1.37 of its text editor, Atom. Now, users can view comments from code reviews in a dock next to the editor, improving the pull request review experience. The dock provides easy navigation between comments and code or text and a progress bar shows how many unresolved comments remain, GitHub explained.

In addition, the dock shows the lines of diff immediately surrounding comments, collapsible comments to reduce visual clutter, highlighting and gutter icons showing lines of code or text a comment belongs to, and a “Checkout” button that allows users to check out a pull request branch.

Github decided to prioritize an editing-centric approach and built a dock design that runs alongside the code or text that can be shown or hidden whenever is needed.

Mendix announces integration with SAP HANA, bringing low-code applications to SAP’s intelligent enterprise

No-code/low-code development software provider, Mendix, announced the general availability of a native integration with SAP HANA. In a partnership with SAP, the new offering brings together the power of SAP’s intelligent enterprise and the speed of low-code application development using a single database strategy.

“Given the transformative role SAP HANA holds for organizations seeking to activate the intelligent enterprise, we wanted a best-of-breed extension solution that would accelerate application development for business-critical needs,” said Tom Roberts, global VP, SAP solution extensions.

Talend announces addition of Pipeline Designer to Talend Cloud

Talend, which specializes in cloud data integration and data integrity, is adding Pipeline Designer to Talend Cloud, a scalable integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS). The addition will make it easier to create end-to-end data pipelines, allowing customers to preview and transform live data more efficiently.

“Talend Cloud with Pipeline Designer is built for hybrid and multi-cloud data environments, providing data engineers with ease-of-use and elastic scalability on-demand while also enabling integration of streaming and at-rest data, all-in-one tool, simplifying integration solutions,” said Stewart Bond, director, Data Integration and Integrity Software research, IDC.

Hazelcast releases Hazelcast Jet

Hazelcast, an in-memory computing platform company, announced the general availability of Hazelcast Jet, a streaming engine with no external system dependencies for IoT, edge and cloud environments.

“By integrating Hazelcast Jet’s high-performance streaming engine with our Hummingbird visualization and processing platform, we process high-frequency data from dozens of channels and address inefficiencies in real-time,” said Hari Koduru, CEO of SigmaStream. “The performance and optimization at such a fine level enable SigmaStream’s customers to shrink the time spent on a project, ultimately saving them millions of dollars.”