GitHub has announced a new GitHub status page to enable developers, team and businesses to get up-to-date information about incidents and component statuses. “From our perspective, reliability can be defined by three questions: is the product available, how well does the product recover from failure, and how performant is the product as it evolves over time. In order for millions of developers to develop, build, and deploy their software, the underlying platform that powers GitHub must be resilient to a wide range of failure modes. We understand that our products need to satisfy the levels of trust our community expects of us when putting their code and their livelihoods on our platform,” GitHub wrote in a blog post.

In addition to the new page, users will be able to subscribe to status changes to get real-time updates and follow a component throughout its entire life cycle. The company will begin to deprecate its old status site as well as its API.

Postman announces support for OpenAPI 3.0

API development solution provider Postman has announced support for the latest OpenAPI specification. According to the company, OpenAPI “provides a standardized format which allows API developers to perform quick and simple validation, auto-generate documentation with examples for easy integration, auto-generate client libraries and tests, and more.”

Postman explained this new support will bring more flexibility across its formats and integrate more seamlessly into its workflow. Support will be available to users running Postman 6.6.

Firefox 64 now available

The latest release of the Mozilla browser Firefox is now available. The release comes with a number of new developer additions such as interface features and web platform capabilities.

New interface features include multiple tab selection, and developer tools improvements. The release also includes new CSS features for standardizing proprietary styling features, new media queries, and multi-position color stop gradients.

In addition, developers can expect JavaScript improvements and new web API features. Full details are available here.

Grammarly opens public bug bounty

Grammarly is releasing a public bug bounty program with the help of cybersecurity company HackerOne. “In today’s rapidly evolving security threat landscape, it’s essential to be armed with the right toolkit to protect user security and data privacy. After successfully running a private bug bounty program with HackerOne for over a year — currently with nearly 1,500 participants — we’re ready to launch a broader public program to enhance our security posture even further. We firmly believe that this gives us access to the best resources to help mitigate vulnerabilities, ward off attackers, and — ultimately — protect our users,” the company wrote in a blog post.