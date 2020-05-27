HackerRank announced a new remote hiring solution and the formation of the independent Skills Advisory Council to standardize hiring.

The company made updates to CodePair to facilitate a significant piece of the hiring process that has shifted from on-site interviews to remote.

“While hiring in many categories has slowed or stopped, the market for tech hiring is expected to bounce back rapidly. We are future proofing our solution not for the new normal but for the forever different,” said Vivek Ravisankar, the co-Founder and CEO of HackerRank. “With these new product enhancements, we’re ensuring our customers can meet their business objectives and accelerate their innovation while maintaining a world-class experience for their candidates and for their hiring managers.”

The solution features virtual whiteboarding and interviewer guidelines as well as scorecards and candidate packet.

Embarcadero RAD Studio 10.4 now available

Embarcadero announced RAD Studio 10.4 to accelerate native Windows development and to add code insights for Delphi developers.

Version 10.4 delivers improvements for Windows 10 VCL (Visual Component Library) desktop development, Delphi multi device development, and developer productivity that optimizes application performance while reducing the time developers spend building and maintaining code.

One key feature includes the introduction of the Language Server Protocol (LSP) to standardize inter-process communications between the RAD Studio Code Editor and the Delphi language server.