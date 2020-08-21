HCL announced a hackathon called “Better Health Hackathon: #CodeforCOVID19” to help crowdsource technology innovation to find solutions for the short and long-term impact of the pandemic.

“This hackathon presents an opportunity for technology experts and innovative thinkers to showcase how advanced technology can help identify solutions to challenging problems facing societies,” HCL wrote in a post. “Technology can serve as a vehicle to drive new solutions that help improve the wellbeing of our communities and prepare us for future health challenges.”

The hackathon focuses on the areas of prevention and containment, how to equip and protect healthcare workers, recovery of society after the pandemic, and systemic solutions for crises and pandemic management.

WebView2 preview for .NET

WebView2 preview is a browser control that renders web content HTML, CSS, JavaScript with the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge.

The release of WebView2 is available for both .NET Core and .NET Framework and can be used inside of WPF, Windows Forms and WinUI 3.0 applications all the way down to Windows 7.

WebView2 supports many features such as navigation, web messaging (communication between the application and the WebView2 control), native object injection (accessing application objects directly from JavaScript), and more.

Flutter and Firebase updates

Firebase announced the first round of updates for the Core, Authentication, and Firestore plugins.

The updated Firebase plugins allow for higher quality and a new site with Flutter-specific docs, snippets, and videos.

Next, the company plans to work on Crashlytics, Functions, Messaging, and Storage.

Symmetry Systems comes out of stealth for data security

The company announced $3 million in seed funding that it plans to use to spearhead product development and customer support resulting from active pilot deployments in notable healthcare, fintech, manufacturing and technology organizations.

The company’s flagship solution, DataGuard, provides unified visibility into data objects across all data stores, answering data security and compliance questions that traditional tools cannot.

“Traditional approaches to battling the threat landscape have left security teams with an impossible task: guard your organization’s most critical information with tools that focus on securing the fortress, not its gold,” said Mohit Tiwari, the CEO and co-founder of Symmetry Systems. “We are committed to amplifying the visibility and control security engineers have over their organization’s data by analyzing information they already have.”

