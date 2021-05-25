The cybersecurity company Imperva launched Imperva Serverless Protection to secure organizations from vulnerabilities created by misconfigured apps and code-level security risks in serverless computing environments.

Imperva Serverless protection is a fully integrated tool within AWS Lambda Extensions and can be deployed once and applied to multiple AWS Lambda functions.

It also protects against the OWASP Serverless Top 10 vulnerabilities, monitors for insecure cookies and transport, logging of sensitive information, unauthorized network activity, weak authentication and other potential vulnerabilities.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows 10 on ARM PCs

Qualcomm announced that extended support for developers to test and optimize their applications is coming this summer with the new Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows 10 on ARM PCs.

The new kit is intended as a cost-effective way for developers to build for ARM without having to buy a 2-in-1 Qualcomm laptop.

“This developer kit provides an affordable alternative to other consumer and commercial devices. With the smaller desktop configuration, this kit gives developers more flexibility than notebook options, and at a lower price point. We remain committed to helping developers address requests from customers while reducing the overall cost of deployment,” said Miguel Nunes, the senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Nintex Workflow Cloud updates

The process management and automation provider Nintex shared its roadmap and latest enhancements to its next generation Nintex Workflow Cloud during its ProcessFest 2021 Event.

The new version features more than 30 new connectors, SharePoint Web Part integrations for forms, a brand-new intelligent PDF forms converter and My Nintex, which gives users control and visibility over forms, tasks, and workflows that workflow designers enjoy with the platform.

Facebook’s new collaborative tools

Facebook announced new video features for Workspace, new features for Workplace on Portal and it is widely releasing Oculus for Business to enhance VR-powered training and collaboration.

Users of Live Producer will now be able to schedule live videos, share their screen and use the live Q&A feature to let people ask and vote on questions. Automatic captions are also available in six languages, according to the company.

Portal’s AI-powered Smart Camera and Smart Sound for enhanced video quality are now being brought over to Workplace Live on Portal.

