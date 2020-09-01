The latest integration of traces allows Instana users to drill down into profiles related to individual requests and user traces which require investigation.

“Instana’s single-click direct path from individual traces directly to applicable process profiles makes it both easy and quick for users to get the information they need to identify CPU, Memory and Concurrency issues and solve them,” said Chris Farrell, the technical director and APM strategist at Instana.

Instana’s Always-On production profiling allows users to go back and profile their live code related to application slow-downs or problems after the fact, with complete profiles available for up to a week.

LEADTOOLS version 21 released with AI-powered document analyzer and ICR engine

The intelligent Document Analyzer automatically searches, finds, and takes action on data of interest within any structured or unstructured form and an ICR engine capable of robust handwriting recognition.

The Document Analyzer intelligently recognizes and acts on data from text-based office documents (DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLX), PDFs, and document images (JPG, TIFF, PNG, PDF) without requiring a structured layout, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the Recognition SDK allows users to extract text from images that contain a mix of machine-printed text, handwritten text, MICR, MRZ, OMR, graphics, and table zones.

The Half type introduced to .NET 5 Preview 7

.NET 5 preview 7 now includes half types, which are floating-point numbers that occupy 16 bits.

The ‘Half type’ is defined as a base-2 16-bit interchange format meant to support the exchange of floating-point data between implementations, according to Microsoft in a blog post that contains more details.

One of the primary use cases of ‘Half’ type is to save on storage space where the computed result does not need to be stored with full precision.

Apple updates app review process

For apps that are already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues.

Also, in addition to appealing decisions about whether an app violates guidelines, developers can suggest changes to the guidelines.

Additional details are available here.