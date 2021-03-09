Kong Mesh 1.2 is being released with three new security capabilities. Kong Mesh is natively integrated with Open Policy Agent (OPA) and has now graduated as a CNCF project.

The latest release includes enhanced security for multi-zone service mesh, native FIPS 140-2 support and day-0 security compliance.

Kong Mesh is built on the open source Kuma, which is a universal control plane for service mesh based on Envoy. The architecture was built to address real-world customer issues and it’s also able to run across multiple clusters, in every cloud and every application runtime, according to the company.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise released

NVIDIA AI Enterprise is a comprehensive software suite of enterprise-grade AI tools and frameworks that’s optimized, certified and supported by NVIDIA.

The suite now runs on VMware vSphere and the offering gives enterprises the software required to develop a broad range of AI solutions, such as advanced diagnostics in healthcare, smart factories for manufacturing, and fraud detection in financial services.

“Until now, the world has run AI on bare-metal servers,” said Justin Boitano, vice president and general manager of Enterprise and Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA AI Enterprise enables customers to reduce AI model development time from 80 weeks to just eight weeks, and allows them to deploy and manage advanced AI applications on VMware vSphere with the same scale-out, record-breaking NVIDIA accelerated computing performance that’s possible on bare metal.”

Gatsby 3.0 released

Gatsby 3.0 includes an 80% speed improvement in local development experiences, faster build times on any service as well as stronger core vitals and higher Lighthouse scores.

Also, the ‘gatsby-plugin-image’ has graduated from BETA to general availability, and can now be used with Gatsby v3 projects.

Gatsby v3 also bumps up core dependencies on the latest stable versions including Node 12, webpack 5, React 17, GraphQL 15 and ESLint 7.

TriggerMesh and AWS EventBridge

The cloud integration platform provider TriggerMesh announced broad support for AWS EventBridge as well as bi-directional integrations with SaaS and on-premises applications.

The addition of TriggerMesh provides a way for cloud native developers to consume events using AWS infrastructure and then to forward the events to other cloud services and data center applications.

“TriggerMesh is excited to support AWS EventBridge to enable event-driven architecture,” said TriggerMesh co-founder and CEO Mark Hinkle. “TriggerMesh provides AWS EventBridge users an integration platform that provides a consistent method for cloud native applications to enable the flow of events from AWS to virtually any other application or service that can consume them.”