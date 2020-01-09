LG announced a new structured framework for the development of AI across the industry at CES 2020 this week. The framework will consist of four levels.

Efficiency is the first level in which AI automatically adjusts performance in relation to pre-established sensory input parameters. Next is personalization, which focuses on pattern learning to optimize and personalize device functions. Third, reasoning furthers AI that uses causality learning through collective intelligence throughout the system.

The fourth level, exploration is still in the future, but through a concept called experimental learning based on the scientific method, AI-enabled systems will be able to develop new capabilities through forming and testing hypotheses to uncover new inferences, enabling them to learn and improve, adding more value to users’ lives, according to LG in a post.

Google Project Zero announces new policy and disclosure for 2020

Google Project Zero announced a new policy and disclosure edition for 2020. Starting this year, vulnerabilities that are reported have a full 90 days to disclose, regardless of when the bug is fixed.

Also, details of incomplete fixes will be reported to the vendor and added to the existing report and will not receive a new deadline.

“This involves discovering and reporting a large number of security vulnerabilities, and through our experience with this work, we realised that faster patch development and patch deployment were very important and areas for industry improvement,” Google Project Zero wrote in a post.

AvePoint announces $200 million round of funding for its data solutions

AvePoint announced $200 million in Series C funding for its data governance, protection and migration solutions for Office 365 and SharePoint.

AvePoint aims to add more than 40,000 customers through the channel in the next two years.

“A huge driver of our growth has been our own digital transformation into a majority SaaS solution company,” said Tianyi Jiang, the co-founder and co-CEO of AvePoint. “We have invested in our cloud platform to ensure that we have the scale, pace of innovation, API extensibility and security to meet our customer’s demands.”

TimeXtender announces new Discovery Hub

TimeXtender announced a new Discovery Hub that supports Azure Synapse analytics and SQL Server 2019.

Azure Synapse Analytics unites enterprise data warehousing with Big Data Analytics and allows for the querying of relational and non-relational data for BI and machine learning.

“Azure Synapse and SQL Server 2019 are important developments for the Microsoft community, and TimeXtender has taken great strides so that our customers would be fully aligned with these two initiatives at their release,” said Heine Krog Iversen, the CEO of TimeXtender.