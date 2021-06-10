Lightbend has announced the launch of Akka Serverless, a cloud-native development platform-as-a-service that enables the creation of cloud-native apps using any programming language and eliminates the need for databases in deploying business-critical apps.

Akka has a simple, API-driven programming model that makes it easy for developers to define the data that they need so that it is available automatically at runtime, according to the company. Users don’t have to concern themselves with database administration, maintenance or APIs.

“Until now, the challenges of dealing with state at scale have meant that a serverless approach has not been able to address many more complex applications, such as IoT platforms, real-time financial services, modern eCommerce systems, streaming media, internet-based gaming, factory automation, telemedicine, and more,” said Jonas Bonér, Lightbend’s founder and CEO. “What is needed is a data-centric backend application architecture that can handle the volume of data required for today’s applications at extremely high performance.”

Contrast Security introduces Contrast Scan

Contrast Security announced its new Contrast Scan solution that introduces pipeline-native static analysis to analyze code and detect vulnerabilities early on in the SDLC.

“Incumbent legacy static approaches employ noisy rule sets to look for code quality issues. For newer developer-friendly code scanning tools, application security shifts left too far, exacerbating the problem of false positives and leaving developers with no context on prioritization or how-to-fix guidance,” Contrast Security stated in a blog post.

The new tool is integrated as part of the Contrast Application Security Platform so that users have a unified, developer-friendly view of vulnerabilities and attacks with harmonized security profiles across SAST, IAST, runtime protection and observability, and SCA within one DevSecOps platform.

GrapeCity announces table support for SpreadJS

GrapeCity announced that its JavaScript spreadsheet solution SpreadJS is now offering pivot table support as an add-on feature.

The pivot table add-on supports various functions like sorting, filtering and grouping. Developers can leverage this add-on license for deep customization and quick data analysis.

“We are excited to announce that SpreadJS now supports pivot tables for your JavaScript spreadsheet applications,” said Kevin Ashley, the product manager at GrapeCity. “Similar to Microsoft Excel, this add-on feature allows you to quickly summarize and analyze large quantities of data with a simple and intuitive UI.”

IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric code contribution

IBM announced new code contributions to make it easier to develop and deploy blockchain solutions for businesses, including the underlying code for the IBM Blockchain Platform Console.

The Console allows for different platforms to easily integrate with a Hyperledger Fabric network to enhance standardization.

IBM is also donating the code that supports token exchanges on Hyperledger Fabric, Fabric Token SDK and support for DLT Interoperability.

Additional details are available here.

Xilinx acquires Silexica for C/C++ programming and analysis tools

The adaptive computing solution provider Xilinx announced that it acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools.

Silexica’s FPGA suite deals with non-synthesizable and non-hardware aware C/C++ code, detects application parallelism, inserts pragmas and determines optimal software and hardware partitioning.

The suite will be integrated into Xilinx Vitis unified software platform to reduce the learning curve for developers who want to build applications on Xilinx technology.