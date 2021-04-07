Lightrun announced the release of a free, self-service version of its debugging solution for developers.

With Lightrun Cloud, users can troubleshoot production applications live from within the IntelliJ IDE and debug modern application architectures like containers, microservices and serverless.

“Distributed frameworks are the cornerstone of the most interesting cloud-native development use cases today, but all of these frameworks also carry their own complexities and opportunities for user error,” said Ilan Peleg, co-founder and CEO of Lightrun. “Lightrun is particularly popular with developer teams that are shipping frequently, embracing failure, and who need the fastest possible way to identify and fix bugs in production.”

Veracode Technology Alliance Program launched

The Veracode Technology Alliance Program provides a structured framework to deliver secure software at scale, modernize their environments with SaaS-based software security.

“The program aims to optimize how adjacent technology providers can leverage the advantages of our solutions to deliver integrated experiences, making it easier for our joint customers to codify security into their development processes and deliver secure software faster,” said Ian McLeod, chief product officer at Veracode.

The program already incorporates a dozen providers and includes a developer toolkit with APIs, technical validation, and co-marketing opportunities.

Free Okta developer experience

The new Okta Starter Developer Edition is available now at no cost for up to 15,000 users and it offers coverage for multiple applications as well as access to many of Okta’s customer identity products.

“Okta’s vision is to enable everyone to safely use any technology,” said Diya Jolly, chief product officer at Okta. “Developers are foundational to bringing that vision to life, and it’s our goal to make every piece of the development process easier with Okta.”

The new edition gives developers access to enhanced documentation, sample applications, and new integrations spanning continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), microservices and APIs.

Redis Labs raises $110 million

Redis Labs announced that it raised $110 million in financing led by a new investor, Tiger Global, bringing the company’s evaluation to more than $2 billion.

The company helps organizations reimagine how quickly they can process, analyze, make predictions with, and take action on the data they generate.

“Partnering with exceptional new investors such as Tiger Global and SoftBank, in addition to the continued belief of our existing investors like TCV, validates our mission to make Redis the de facto real-time data platform companies choose to meet their customers’ expectations,” said Ofer Bengal, co-founder and CEO at Redis Labs.

Logi Analytics Acquired by insightsoftware

Embedded analytics solution provider Logi Analytics was acquired by insightsoftware to bring complementary business intelligence and operational analytics to insightsoftware’s portfolio of real-time data, reporting and analytics for finance teams. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As the analytics layer of our customers’ applications, we have a profound impact on decision making across the enterprise and joining insightsoftware will accelerate our global reach and supply added resources,” said Kevin Greene, CEO at Logi Analytics.

CISQ Automated Source Code Quality Measures is now the ISO standard

Automated Source Code Quality Measures are now an International Standards Organization (ISO) standard – ISO/IEC 5055:2021.

The standard measures the structural quality of software based on detecting and counting weaknesses in security, reliability, performance efficiency and maintainability.

Developers can use the static analysis tools to flag and remove critical weaknesses at both architectural and component levels to ensure trustworthiness, dependability, and resilience of software systems, according to the company in a post.

Aporia leaves stealth with $5 million to ensure AI integrity

The production observability SaaS platform Aporia left stealth and launched a customizable monitoring platform for machine learning models with full support for private and public clouds..

“AI needs guardrails,” said Liran Hason, CEO of Aporia. “Companies need to have confidence in their Machine Learning models, and the only way to get there is by robust monitoring to ensure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”

With Aporia, data scientists can easily create monitors for their ML models and set alerts with different severities to email or sources like Slack.