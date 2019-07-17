Low-code and no-code tool provider Mendix introduced Mendix Studio: an IDE called Studio Pro, and Mendix Assist: an AI tool for building low-code apps, all included in the Summer 2019 release of the platform.

The company explained that the new release was designed to greatly expand the number of people who can fully participate in software creation, increase the speed of development, include proper IT governance and guardrails in an IDE, and it will expand the types of applications that can be delivered. This includes apps for native mobile, conversational apps chatbots, augmented and virtual reality and wearables.

“The new capabilities of Summer ’19 Release are targeted at eliminating the tremendous pressure on today’s IT departments who lack the staff, time, and resources to deliver a growing backlog of digital solutions for business-critical needs. Mendix closes this gap by empowering nontechnical business experts with accessible entry points to develop applications for the enterprise,” Mendix stated in a post.

ActiveState announces support for Python 2 beyond EOL

ActiveState announced an offering that will support Python 2 past its end of life (EOL) date on January 1st of next year.

ActiveState explained that for organizations that still have Python 2 deployments “the safety net of a commercial support provider can help reduce risk and save developer time.”

The offering includes support for both the Python 2 core language and standard libraries as well as third party open-source packages, libraries and modules. It also has backported security fixes implemented in Python 3 core language code and third-party packages and resolution of Python 2 specific issues.

Tidelife and Ruby Together team up on open source infrastructure

Tidelift and Ruby Together are teaming up to support critical open-source infrastructure maintained by the non-profit Ruby community initiative.

According to a post by the companies, Tidelift provides recurring income to Ruby Together to pay the maintainers of vital projects some of which include Bundler: the gem installer used in the Ruby community, and RubyGems.org: a service that has provided billions of gem downloads to the entire Ruby community.

“Providing a consistent revenue stream to the experts behind Ruby software will help keep the code secure and well maintained, enabling businesses to build with it confidently,” said Donald Fischer, CEO and co-founder of Tidelift.

Mattermost announces new DevOps integrations

Mattermost announced a DevOps integration set that aims to help developers connect their favorite tools to the Mattermost platform.

The integrations includes Atlassian solutions such as Jira, Bitbucket and Statuspage, as well as CI/CD software such as GitHub, GitLab and Jenkins. It also includes incident response and monitoring solutions such as AWS CloudWatch, SNS, Nagios and Pagerduty. The full list of integrations can be viewed here.

“These DevOps integrations maximize efficiency by bringing data into Mattermost, making information easier to find and act on,” Mattermost wrote.