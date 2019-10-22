Microsoft announced that it acquired Mover, a provider of cloud file migration, making it easier to migrate files to Microsoft 365.

The company explained the acquisition will add new options to support cloud file migrations including FastTrack, offerings from Microsoft partners; and the SharePoint Migration Tool for migrating content from on-premise SharePoint sites and file shares to Microsoft 365.

“Together with Mover, we’ll continue to provide customers with fast and reliable migrations to the cloud, with best practices and security and more connectors to more source systems, ultimately making the move into Microsoft 365 as seamless and cost effective as possible,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Elm 0.19.1 features improved syntax error messages

The developers of the Elm programming language released version 0.19.1 with improved syntax error messages.

“My hope is that the new compiler feels more like a teacher, showing helpful and relevant examples when you get stuck,” Evan Czaplicki, the creator of the Elm language, wrote in a blog post.

The updated version helps users learn new syntax, get notified of missing curly braces, includes variable naming.

Android Automotive OS updates now available for developers

Android announced that developers can now download an updated Android Automotive OS emulator system image that includes the Google Play Store.

Developers can design, develop, run apps within the emulator, and can now test distribution via Play Console by requesting access.

“With more manufacturers adding Android Automotive OS based infotainment systems to their vehicles, app developers have an opportunity to reach even more users with innovative, and drive optimized experiences,” Android wrote in a blog post.

System Software Technologies reveals business growth

Enterprise IT services, solutions and products provider System Soft Technologies announced a strong fiscal year due to its new offerings, expanded leadership team and customer growth.

“This year we have increased our focus on building and expanding our enterprise-grade technology platforms. The result is that 2019 is shaping up to be our most defining year as we expand our ability to help clients leverage Big Data, defend against modern cyber threats, and accelerate application development cycles,” said Sreedhar Veeramachaneni the CEO of System Soft Technologies.

Key milestones this year for the company include the creation of its Data Analytics and Cybersecurity engineering team, the launch of the Elysium Analytics cognitive cybersecurity solution, the creation of the Elysium Analytics global partner program and more.