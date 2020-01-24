Mozilla released a guide for college students that want to enter the tech industry called “With Great Tech Comes Great Responsibility.”

The guide has background on the history of tech organizing and advice from academics and current and former tech workers on how to grapple with challenging choices.

Download the guide here.

Azure Databricks achieves HITRUST CSF certification

Azure DataBricks achieved HITRUST CSF certification, which assures customers that DataBricks meets a level of security and risk controls to support their regulatory requirements and specific industry use cases.

The HITRUST CSF is a certifiable framework that can be leveraged by organizations to comply with ISO, SOC 2, NIST, and HIPAA information security requirements.

“Azure Databricks helps customers address security and compliance requirements for regulated industry use cases, such as genomics, patient health analytics, and billing and payment solutions,” said David Cook, chief information security officer at Databricks. “The HITRUST CSF provides a benchmark and maturity model that builds upon HIPAA, NIST, ISO, COBIT, and SOC 2. We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to security and compliance across use cases and industry verticals with the HITRUST CSF Certification.”

Clubhouse raises $25 million to replace Atlassian suite

Clubhouse raised $25 million to replace the Atlassian Suite for modern software teams, bringing its total to $39 million.

Clubhouse said it will use the new funding to accelerate its product innovation and scale the team as it looks to surpass the one million user milestone next year.

“We’re continuing to invest in building a faster and more powerful platform that will power modern software teams and their collaborators to do their best work, while being a joy to use,” said Kurt Schrader, the co-founder and CEO of Clubhouse.

RapidAPI announced support for Graph QL APIs

RapidAPI announced that it is expanding its support for GraphQL APIs to its API Marketplace.

With the addition of GraphQL support, developers on RapidAPI’s Marketplace will have a choice between native GraphQL and REST APIs, enabling them to access the RapidAPI Marketplace to find, connect, and manage both types of APIs using a single SDK, API key, and dashboard, according to RapidAPI.

GraphQL API providers will be able to take advantage of access to over 1 million developers, easy onboarding for publishing APIs via introspection, interactive docs that are automatically generated, accompanying code snippets and API management capabilities.