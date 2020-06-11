The .NET 5.0 preview 5 is now available. This version contains RyuJIT improvements, enabled exports for native binaries that calls into .NET code for a long time, and the removal of built-in WinRT support in .NET 5.0

Microsoft explained that although most of the features are now in the product, they’re not yet in their final state. The solution will be very close to feature-complete by Preview 7.

More details on new features in preview 5 are available here.

To go along with the .NET 5 preview 5 release, ASP.NET Core and EF Core are also being updated today.

Postman raises $150 million in Series C funding

Postman announced that it closed $150 million in series C funding and now has a $2 billion valuation.

The company stated that it will use the funding to further its API-first approach, which means building APIs at the very beginning of the development cycle and collaborating closely between all stakeholders like product management, DevOps, and quality engineering.

The round of funding was led by Insight Partners and joined by previous investors CRV and Nexus Venture Partners.

“Modern-day commerce is driven by API-connected, cloud-based software, and Postman is in the absolute vanguard of companies driving faster and more effective development of solutions across a multitude of industries,” said Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director of Insight Partners. “The combination of the market opportunity, the management team, and Postman’s proven track record of success shows that they are ready to become the software industry’s next great success.”

Visual Studio Code 1.46 release

The May 2020 Visual Studio Code 1.46 release includes accessibility improvement, a flexible view and panel layout by enabling move and group views in the Side Bar panel, and pinned editor tabs.

Developers can also add GitHub remotes to their local repository and run GitHub issue queries and display results in a custom Notebook with this release

More details are available here.

Ionic Capacitor gets updated

Ionic announced Capacitor 2.0, the latest version of its cross-platform native runtime.

The new release adds support for Swift 5 and Android 10 as well as the latest in native platform capabilities and mobile device features, security, and performance to hybrid application development.

“Capacitor makes it easy for web developers to reuse their skills to build quality apps for all platforms, while significantly reducing the odds that they’ll get stuck on native-specific issues,” Max Lynch, CEO of Ionic. “With this version, we’re adding even greater power, security, and stability to make sure Capacitor becomes the dominant native runtime for teams building cross-platform mobile and Progressive Web Apps.”