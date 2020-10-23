The npm have released a new public roadmap. Developers can use the roadmap to learn more about the features that are being worked on, the stage that they’re in, as well as when they can be expected.

They can also open a discussion and share suggestions for how the products should be improved and discuss those improvements with the community, including members of the npm product team.

“We know that there is still a lot of work that can be done to make working with JavaScript even more intuitive and whimsical than it is today. We are excited to embark on this process to design that future with you,” npm wrote in a blog post.

TIBCO to acquire Information Builders

Information Builders’ (ibi) rich, data centric portfolio augments TIBCO’s connected intelligence platform to drive innovation.

Information Builders has a rich product portfolio and trusted data-driven solutions that are at the core of digital transformation, the company explained. Its comprehensive set of data management and analytics capabilities will be used to augment TIBCO’s Connected Intelligence platform to more deeply address customers’ end-to-end needs.

“Data-driven insight is more critical than ever. With the acquisition of ibi, we gain access to a broader set of analytics and technology, greatly enhancing our ability to help the world’s leading organizations solve their most complex data problems,” said Dan Streetman, the CEO of TIBCO.

HackerOne expands integrations ecosystems

The integrations seek to put the HackerOne platform into customers’ existing security workflow with minimal friction, enabling them to identify, prioritize, and respond to threats in real-time.

“Our mission is to empower the world to build a safer internet,” said Michiel Prins, co-founder of HackerOne. “While this may start with knowing where you’re vulnerable, what happens next is vital. With best-in-class integrations, HackerOne empowers customers to increase efficiency, collaboration, and scalability by bringing industry-leading tools into the HackerOne ecosystem and creating seamless workflows within those tools.”

HackerOne has now integrated ServiceNow and PagerDuty to drive efficiency and performance and now integrates with an entirely new class of data and log aggregation software.

Alluxio data orchestration console unifies data lakes at enormous scale

The Alluxio Data Orchestration Console adds new capabilities to unify data lakes at enormous scale, both in data size and number of files

Data orchestration decouples compute from the location of data to optimize for which data resides where and for how long without the management overhead.

Alluxio also now makes it easier to launch pre-confined clusters programmatically using a single command.

Additional details on the new features in Alluxio 2.4 Community and Enterprise Edition are available here.