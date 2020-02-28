Parasoft introduced the new release of its C/C++test solution this week at Embedded World. The solution is a unified C and C++ development testing solution for real-time safety- and security- critical embedded applications and enterprise IT.

“With the new release of C/C++test, we are bringing unique AI and ML capabilities to help organizations with the adoption of static analysis for secure safety-critical applications development. With these innovations, organizations can immediately reduce manual effort in their software quality processes,” stated Miroslaw Zielinski, Parasoft product manager.

In addition, Parasoft has built integrations with some of the most popular application lifecycle management (ALM) solutions to establish traceability from software requirements to test cases.

Datical announces new capabilities in Liquibase

Datical announced the release of Targeted Rollback capabilities for Liquibase, which aims to save developers countless hours by allowing a more precise way to deliver innovative software much faster, according to the company.

Datical is also delivering a companion helper command that lets users inspect a Targeted Rollback’s SQL before executing it.

“We’re thrilled to respond to three-quarters of our community requesting more advanced rollback features. Community-driven innovation, such as Targeted Rollback, helps development teams innovate quickly,” said Dion Cornett, the president of Datical.

Syncsort and Databricks partner on mainframe data

The partnership enables organizations to build a lakehouse by ingesting data across the enterprise into a data lake.

Integration with Syncsort Connect products enables the combination of the Databricks platform with Syncsort’s unrivaled ability to integrate previously inaccessible mainframe and IBM i data for analytics and data science.

“This partnership with Syncsort will allow efficient delivery of mainframe data to the Databricks Unified Data Analytics Platform so organizations can build reliable data lakes in the cloud at scale, with analytics-ready data,” said Michael Hoff, senior vice president of Business Development and Partners at Databricks.

Redgate releases database DevOps adoption report

A Redgate survey found that DevOps adoption is spreading among large and small companies, while slower release cycles and siloed development remain a top concern.

It also found that companies need to do more code reviews, systems should be kept online for deployments, and also found the rise of automation across enterprise and SMBs.

“Database environments are all about growth, and as our findings suggest, companies are quickly realizing that Database DevOps adoption is an increasing necessity in order to keep pace with the increasing demands of the business,” said Kendra Little, a DevOps advocate for Redgate Software.

IBM announces this year’s Call for Code Challenge

IBM’s Code for Code Global Challenge invites the world’s software developers and innovators to help fight climate change with open-source technology.

The 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge encourages and fosters the creation of practical applications built on open source software including Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, and data from The Weather Company, according to IBM.

Last year’s Call for Code Global Challenge winning team, Prometeo, created a wearable device that measures carbon monoxide, smoke concentration, humidity, and temperature to monitor firefighter safety in real-time as well as to help improve their health outcomes in the long-term.

More information is available here.