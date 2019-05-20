API development environment provider Postman has announced Postman 7.1, which enables developers to create APIs directly within the app.

The release features new API, define, develop, test and observe tabs, API elements, extended schema support, and versioning and version tagging. The new versioning feature allows developers to maintain multiple versions of an API simultaneously, Postman explained.

“With our latest release, we’re making APIs front and center. Now you can link all of your API elements (test, environments, mocks, documentation, and monitors) to an overarching API and view them all in one place. Your API itself is your single, central source of truth,” said Abhinav Asthana, the CEO and founder of Postman.

Auth0 secures funding for its identity as a service

Auth0, provider of Identity-as-a-service (IDaaS), secured $103 million in Series E funding, bringing the total funding of the company to more than $210 million. The Series E funding was led by Sapphire Ventures.

Auth0 provides an identity solution that seamlessly authenticates large volumes of logins on web, IoT and internal applications.

“Businesses cannot afford a data breach, and this investment is a key indicator that identity management is an industry worth investing in,” said Eugenio Pace, the CEO and co-founder of Auth0.

Stack Overflow breach update

Stack Overflow experienced a breach between May 5-11 and an ongoing investigation found that the hacker gained privileged web requests that affected about 250 public network users, according to the company.

The breach was discovered when the intruder granted themselves a privileged access on production, upon which the company terminated the unauthorized access and conducted an audit of all logs and databases that it maintains.

Stack Overflow stated that the affected users will be notified.

NVIDIA releases new reinforcement learning research

Researchers at NVIDIA’s newly opened robotics research lab in Seattle presented a new proof of concept reinforcement learning approach that aims to enhance how robots trained in simulation will perform in the real world.

Using a cluster of 64 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs, with the cuDNN-accelerated TensorFlow deep learning framework, the researchers trained a robot to perform two tasks: placing a peg in a hole and opening a drawer.

“In robotics, you generally want to train things in simulation because you can cover a wide spectrum of scenarios that are difficult to get data for in the real world,” said Ankur Handa, one of the lead researchers on the project. “The idea behind this work is to train the robot to do something in the simulator that would be tedious, and time-consuming in real life.”

MuleSoft releases updated Anypoint Platform with API community manager

Mulesoft announced the next major release of Anypoint Platform, which adds Anypoint API Community Manager and other new features.

API Community Manager enables developers to build and customize API portals using out-of-the-box templates; auto-populate interactive API documentation from Anypoint Exchange; measure ecosystem engagement and track API program business metrics; and foster developer engagement and collaboration.

MuleSoft is also by extending MuleSoft Catalyst with Catalyst Mobilize, a packaged set of proven best practices and methodologies, according to the company.