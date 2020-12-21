The Google Web Vitals services are now included in the Sentry application monitoring solution. It includes agentless frontend performance monitoring for serverless, PHP, Node, and Ruby-based applications.

“Customer issues happen at the application level, and that is where developers have the most control,” said Milin Desai, the CEO of Sentry. “That’s why we’re excited to bring Web Vitals to our continually growing support for application performance monitoring this year. Along with being able to identify poor-performing API calls and slow database queries, engineering teams can now see the performance metrics that are even more essential to knowing their code is healthy—from frontend to backend.”

Google plans to shut down Android Things console

On January 5th, 2021 the console will now longer allow the creation of new projects using NXP i.MX7D and Raspberry Pi 3B, Android announced in a post.

Exactly one year later, the console will be shut down completely with all data deleted.

Android also stated that there are no plans to support Raspberry Pi 3B, even though it is a popular choice for new projects.

GitHub removes non-essential cookies

GitHub announced that it’s getting rid of all non-essential cookies in an effort to prevent frequent cookie banners and to protect developer privacy.

Common cookies that are not essential for a website to work include those collected by third-party analytics, tracking, and advertising services, GitHub explained in a post.

Anchore announces new partner program for DevSecOps

Anchore, which has experts in continuous security and compliance for containers, launched a new partnership to help companies and governments build DevSecOps toolchains and processes.

Existing partners in the program include GitHub, GitLab, Atlassian, CloudBees, Red Hat, Microsoft, Carahsoft, and many others.

The program is split into three categories. The first is Solution Providers, which focuses on systems integrators, managed services providers, and security/compliance firms; the second is Channel Partners such as value resellers (VARs) that interact with clients. Lastly the program includes Technology Partners who integrate with Anchore.

Apache weekly roundup

Last week Apache saw the release of Apache Knox 1.5.0, which is an application gateway for interacting with REST APIs and the UIs of Apache Hadoop deployments.

The Apache Pulsar CVE-2020-17520 Pulsar Manager security bug that enables bypassing of the pulsar-manager’s admin permission mechanism by constructing special URLS was found. Apache recommends upgrading to Pulsar Manager 0.2.0 or later.

Other releases include Beam 2.26.0, Flink 1.12.0 and 1.11.3, APISIX Dashboard 2.2, Camel 3.7.0, IoTDB 0.11.1 and many more.

The full list of new releases from Apache are available here.