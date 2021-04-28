SmartBear has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the application stability management provider Bugsnag.

Bugsnag offers full-stack stability and error monitoring technology that prioritizes application stability.

“An accelerated shift to DevOps, among other existing digital transformation initiatives, has really taken off over the past year,” said Vineeta Puranik, the senior vice president of engineering at SmartBear. “Those shifts require testing to be performed earlier and by developers alongside testers. Bugsnag empowers development teams to make data-driven decisions around app quality, and the solution’s ease of use and seamless integrations make it a perfect fit for the SmartBear portfolio.”

DevArt offers support for OAuth 2.0 Authentication and SOQL Queries

DevArt announced that it now supports the common authorization standard OAuth 2.0, which requires that users only log in once to authorize a driver to access data and generate a refresh token.



The authorization standard is now supported in the ODBC drivers for Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.

Also, Salesforce Object Query Language (SOQL) syntax is now available in ODBC driver for Salesforce to query Salesforce data.

Mendix 9 released

Mendix 9 extends the capabilities of low code to data integration, intelligent workflows, mobile development, AI and more.

The new Workflow Editor extends the capabilities of low code to process automation with which developers can access any data source, incorporate AI services and create interfaces.

Also, the new Mendix Data Hub enables citizen and professional developers to use a curated catalog that enables IT to control data access and use.

Additional details are available here.

Uno Platform 3.7 released

Uno Platform 3.7 expands support for the newest WinUI, Project Reunion and Linux.

WinUI support was extended with support for XAML Behaviors in WinUI 3, which enables developers to add common and reusable interactivity to Windows applications with minimal code.

SwipeControl was ported to Uno Platform to enhance UX and GTK/Linux TextBox support was also added.

Sysdig raises $188M for modern cloud apps

Sysdig announced $188 million in a Series F funding round, bringing its total valuation to $1.19 billion.

Sysdig’s Secure DevOps Platform provides security and visibility to run containers, Kubernetes and apps on the cloud.

The company also created the open-source projects sysdig and Falco to offers users deep visibility for container and cloud threat detection and incident response.