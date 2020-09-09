Red Hat and IBM have announced a new marketplace designed to enable organizations to more easily purchase, deploy and manage enterprise software from a variety of vendors across hybrid cloud environments running Red Hat OpenShift.

The release of Red Hat Marketplace Select adds control and governance with curated software for an additional cost, according to the companies.

“In today’s business climate, companies want flexibility to build, manage, and deploy applications to the infrastructure of their choice, and have a seamless experience with their on-premises environments. Enabled by Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Marketplace makes this possible in a simple, efficient, and scalable platform,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM general manager of open cloud technology and applications.

Google Cloud introduces the Business Application Platform

Google Cloud’s Business Application Platform encompasses API management, no-code application development, automation and data insights capabilities.

The platform builds on Google Cloud’s investments in Apigee API management and AppSheet no-code application development. Users can now manage serverless APIs with the API Gateway that secures and manages APIs built on Compute Engine, GKE, App Engine, and serverless backends.

“We are confident the new category of business application platforms will help empower both technical and line of business developers with the core ability to create and extend applications, build and automate workflows, and connect and modernize applications,” Amit Zavery, vice president and GM of the gusiness application platform at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

Klocwork 2020.3 simplifies DevOps workflow

Klocwork by Perforce expands Klocwork’s Continuous Compliance functionality with faster analysis, broader coverage, increased accuracy, and seamless integration into developer and DevOps workflows.

An integral part of the solution is Klocwork’s Differential Analysis, which delivers developers fast results by analyzing only the files that changed — providing them with the shortest analysis times, according to the company.

Klocwork 2020.3 also features an improved C# and Java analysis engine with broader language support, improved accuracy, and new defect detection.

Hasura adds GraphSQL support for MySQL and SQL Server

Hasura expanded its support to MySQL and SQL database types to make it easier for developers to access the data with a modern GraphQL-based API with built-in security, scalability, and governance.

“Data lives in lots of places, and in many different databases. We want our users to be able to access that data instantly with Hasura’s secure, scalable data access infrastructure so adding support for MySQL and SQL Server was our obvious next step,” Hasura wrote in a post.

Hasura connects applications by federating access to where the data lives, using a modern API-based approach that includes security, governance and scalability as standard features.