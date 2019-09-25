TigerGraph announced the launch of TigerGraph Cloud, a native graph database as a service as well as $32 million in Series B funding.

According to the company, the ability for organizations to design their own solutions for graph-based data analysis has been limited to data scientists, developers and architects, and the new solution aims to make it easier for Agile teams to use those capabilities.

“In just five minutes and by following three easy steps, TigerGraph Cloud users can get started configuring a graph-based solution. They can build a complete proof of concept in mere hours from one of more than 12 TigerGraph Starter Kits that cover real-world use cases such as customer 360, fraud detection, personalized real-time recommendation, hub or influencer computation, and supply chain analysis, that are often the basis for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications,” TigerGraph wrote in a post.

Google launches new subscription service to help apps get discovered

Google launched a new Google Play Pass subscription service to help apps and games get discovered by billions of users worldwide. Through a “Play Pass” tab, subscribers can look for available content with a Play Pass “Ticket” badge.

“Being a part of Google Play Pass’s curated collection of apps and games can help you attract new users who may not have discovered your titles on their own. And the more value subscribers find in your title, the more revenue you’ll earn on a recurring basis,” Google wrote in a post.

Play Pass is currently invitation-only, according to Google, though the company said it will regularly be inviting more developers to participate

CloudStack 4.13 released

The Apache Foundation announced the release of CloudStack v.4.13, a new version of the turnkey enterprise cloud orchestration platform.

Apache CloudStack v.4.13 includes 200 new features, enhancements and fixes that include support for the configuration of virtualized appliances, VMware 6.7 support, increased granularity and control of instance deployment.

Cycode raises $4.6 million for source code control, detection and response

Enterprise security startup Cycode announced that it raised $4.6 million in seed funding that it plans to use for its patent-pending Source Path Intelligence engine to protect source code from theft, leakage and manipulation.

The engine delivers rapid visibility into an organization’s source code inventory and connects all of the organization’s source code management systems (SCM) and code repositories, cataloging source code inventory and the paths source code takes between users.

