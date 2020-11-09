WhiteSource announced new vulnerability-based alerts designed to speed up and simplify the vulnerability management process. It will provide developers with flexibility when managing alerts as well as providing a more granular view of the issues, according to the company.

“The number of known security vulnerabilities has been rising exponentially over the past few years, and teams need enhanced tools to help them easily deal with the drastic increase in vulnerability alerts,” said David Habusha, vice president of product at WhiteSource.

With the new feature, teams can get more control and increased visibility in the alerts management process, without slowing down the pace of development, according to WhiteSource.

Rocket Software launches free UniObjects for Python

UniObjects for Python (UOPY) is a client-side Python API that helps companies attract and retain new programming talent by enabling the rapid development of new applications, according to the offerings creator Rocket Software.

Programmers can now develop full stack in a single, modern language, use the entire Python ecosystem with many third-party libraries, and remotely access MultiValue servers in Python.

Let’s Encrypt warns about compatibility issues with new CA

Let’s Encrypt announced that while the DST Root X3 root certificate is set to expire on September 1, 2021, Let’s Encrypt will be able to rely solely on its own root certificate.

However, some software that hasn’t been updated since 2016 still doesn’t trust Let’s Encrypt’s root certificate including versions of Android prior to 7.1.1.

As of January 11, 2021, the team behind the project is planning to make changes to its API so that ACME clients will, by default, serve a certificate chain that leads to ISRG Root X1.

Additional details are available here.

Apache weekly update

Last week, the Apache Software Foundation announced the release of Apache Skywalking 8.2.0, Client JS 0.1.0, and Kubernetes Helm Chart 4.0.0 in the application performance monitor space.

Skywalking Kubernetes Helm Chart 4.0.0 allows for overriding default configuration files, and unifies the usages of different SkyWalking versions.

Other releases this week from Apache include HBase 2.3.3, the beta of ShardingSphere ElasticJob 3.0.0, Jackrabbit 2.20.2, Commons VFS 2.7.0, and more.

Additional details on all of the releases are available here.