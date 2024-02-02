ClimateTriage is a specialized platform aimed at connecting developers with open technologies that aim to manage and stabilize our natural resources. This platform, built on a statically exported Next.js framework, aims to streamline the process for developers to find and join impactful sustainability projects.

The collaboration between the Open Sustainable Technology community and the Ecosyste.ms platform enhances this initiative by providing detailed metadata about the open-source ecosystem, independent of GitHub.

This integration allows for projects to be sorted by various metrics, such as download numbers, facilitating a more organized and accessible means for developers to find projects in need of contributions. To participate, projects can list themselves on the Open Sustainable Technology GitHub repository with specific labels to attract new contributors, thereby growing a sustainable and active community.

For both experienced developers and newcomers, ClimateTriage offers a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the realm of sustainable technology. By curating a directory of projects that are making a difference, the platform simplifies the process for individuals to find and contribute to projects that match their interests and skills.

This initiative is a collaborative effort involving Codeshark, Ecosyste.ms, Open Sustainable Technology, Open Corridor, and Linux Foundation Energy, marking a significant step towards fostering a global community dedicated to leveraging technology for environmental sustainability.