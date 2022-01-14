The goal of the open-source project EVerest is to develop and maintain an open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure.

EVerest consists of a framework to configure several interchangeable modules which are coupled by MQTT with each other.

The EVerest stack is made out of loosely coupled modules that are orchestrated by the EVerest Dependency Manager (EDM).

The project will help speed the adoption to e-mobility by utilizing all the open source advantages for the EV charging world. It will also enable new features for local energy management, PV-integration, grid friendliness, and many more.

The EVerest project was initiated by PIONIX GmbH, to help with the electrification of the mobility sector. Earlier this week, LF Energy, which is part of the Linux Foundation, announced that it would be accepting the project into the foundation.

EVerest is made to manage communication around energy between different players including cars, local energy generation and batteries, adjacent chargers, grid, cloud backend, and user interfaces.

Additional details on EVerest are available here.