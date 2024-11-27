D2 Emerge, publisher of SD Times, has acquired the developer community CodeProject.

Founded in 1999, CodeProject served as a hub for developer resources, including articles, tutorials, libraries, discussion forums, and more.

David Lyman, co-founder and CEO of D2 Emerge, said, “David Cunningham and co-founder Chris Maunder have created an incredible resource with CodeProject for software developers and we plan to continue to invest in CodeProject to serve its more than 4 million users.”

The website is currently being redesigned, after which the same great resources developers have come to expect for the past 25 years will once again be available to the community. D2 Emerge will also work to provide additional resources that developers will find helpful, and will continue publishing the Daily Insider, Daily Build and Weekly Tech Trends newsletters.

“Readers today don’t want to have to hunt for information that’s relevant to them, and we’ve seen that emailed newsletters have grown in popularity,” said David Rubinstein, D2 Emerge co-founder, COO and editorial director. “We’re excited about the opportunities this acquisition will open for us, as we continue to expand our offerings to better serve the software development community.”

SD Times will continue on as it has for over 20 years, and CodeProject will operate as its own division of D2 Emerge, meaning that your daily experience on SD Times will remain the same.

For news and updates during the transition period, join the CodeProject Discord server.