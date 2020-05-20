The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) has announced the winners of its 35th annual CODiE awards. The awards are designed to honor software, education, information and media excellence. The awards are split into two categories (business technology and education technology) with a variety of subcategories such as best coding and computation thinking solution, best AI-enabled content solution, and best data solution.
“These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative business technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA president.
The 2020 business technology winners included:
- Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution
- Definitive Healthcare, Definitive Healthcare
- Best Big Data Tools & Platforms
- SpendHQ, SpendHQ
- Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution
- Factiva, Dow Jones & Company
- Best Business Intelligence Solution
- Direct Data Mapping, Incorta
- Best Cloud Management Solution
- CloudBolt 9.0, CloudBolt Software
- Best Collaboration Solution
- GoToConnect, LogMeIn
- Best Compliance Solution
- Sovos Sales & Use Tax Filing, Sovos Compliance
- Best Content Management Platform
- Imagen Video Management Platform, Imagen
- Best Content Search & Discovery Solution
- Nexis Newsdesk, LexisNexis
- Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution
- MCAT Official Prep Hub, Association of American Medical Colleges
- Best DevOps Tool
- xMatters, xMatters
- Best Digital Process Automation Solution
- ProcessMaker, ProcessMaker
- Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution
- LastPass Identity, LogMeIn
- Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)
- SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic
- Best IoT Platform
- Accenture Resources Industry Solutions (ARIS), Accenture
- Best IT Management Solution
- SysAid, SysAid
- Best Platform as a Service
- VANTIQ Platform, Vantiq
- Best Software Defined Infrastructure
- Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15, Red Hat, Inc.
- Best Overall Business Technology Solution
- Imagen Video Management Platform, Imagee
For education technology, 2020 winners included:
- Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
- SPIKE Prime, LEGO Education
- Best Collaborative Community Solution for Educators
- ParentSquare, ParentSquare
- Best Data Solution
- n2y Positivity, n2y
- Best Education Cloud-Based Solution
- Scholastic Literacy Pro, Scholastic
- Best Educational App
- IXL, IXL Learning
- Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution
- ExploreLearning Reflex, ExploreLearning
- Best Virtual Learning Solution
- uCertify LAB, uCertify
- Best Overall Education Solution
- The Best Overall Education Solution was awarded to Abre.io, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the education categories.
The full list of winners can be found here.