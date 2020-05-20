The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) has announced the winners of its 35th annual CODiE awards. The awards are designed to honor software, education, information and media excellence. The awards are split into two categories (business technology and education technology) with a variety of subcategories such as best coding and computation thinking solution, best AI-enabled content solution, and best data solution.

“These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative business technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA president.

The 2020 business technology winners included:

Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution Definitive Healthcare, Definitive Healthcare

Best Big Data Tools & Platforms SpendHQ, SpendHQ

Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution Factiva, Dow Jones & Company

Best Business Intelligence Solution Direct Data Mapping, Incorta

Best Cloud Management Solution CloudBolt 9.0, CloudBolt Software

Best Collaboration Solution GoToConnect, LogMeIn

Best Compliance Solution Sovos Sales & Use Tax Filing, Sovos Compliance

Best Content Management Platform Imagen Video Management Platform, Imagen

Best Content Search & Discovery Solution Nexis Newsdesk, LexisNexis

Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution MCAT Official Prep Hub, Association of American Medical Colleges

Best DevOps Tool xMatters, xMatters

Best Digital Process Automation Solution ProcessMaker, ProcessMaker

Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution LastPass Identity, LogMeIn

Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic

Best IoT Platform Accenture Resources Industry Solutions (ARIS), Accenture

Best IT Management Solution SysAid, SysAid

Best Platform as a Service VANTIQ Platform, Vantiq

Best Software Defined Infrastructure Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15, Red Hat, Inc.

Best Overall Business Technology Solution Imagen Video Management Platform, Imagee



For education technology, 2020 winners included:

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution SPIKE Prime, LEGO Education

Best Collaborative Community Solution for Educators ParentSquare, ParentSquare

Best Data Solution n2y Positivity, n2y

Best Education Cloud-Based Solution Scholastic Literacy Pro, Scholastic

Best Educational App IXL, IXL Learning

Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution ExploreLearning Reflex, ExploreLearning

Best Virtual Learning Solution uCertify LAB, uCertify

Best Overall Education Solution The Best Overall Education Solution was awarded to Abre.io, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the education categories.



The full list of winners can be found here.