With the increasing complexity of cloud-native applications, observability is the key to ensuring that your company can deliver high-quality products and services.

In a recent SD Times Live! webinar, Chris Lentricchia, offering manager at Instana, explained that there have been three main shifts over the past few years in the way companies do observability. These shifts include deployment frequency, organizations moving to DevOps, and technical complexity with endless dependencies.

Development teams are being required to innovate more quickly, which results in constant change that can be difficult to keep up with, Lentricchia said. Monitoring in many cases is still largely manual, which makes it a bottleneck in many development life cycles.

In response to those changes, organizations have also reorganized to bring development and operations teams closer together, which means they’re sharing each other’s work and problems. Developers are now responsible for their own applications in production, which leads to needing more tools, resulting in tool sprawl and redundancy.

The third and final shift is that organizations are taking their applications and breaking them into cloud-native microservices, increasing their technical complexity. “Endless dependencies make it nearly impossible to make sense of all the data that’s coming in from all of these microservices,” said Lentricchia.

To learn how Instana’s Enterprise Observability Platform can help with the challenges of these shifts, watch the webinar, now available on sdtimes.com.