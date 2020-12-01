Parasoft: Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft’s technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft’s award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today’s most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — cybersecure, safety-critical, agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

testRigor: testRigor helps organizations dramatically reduce time spent on test maintenance, improve test stability, and dramatically improve the speed of test creation. This is achieved through its support of “plain English” language that allows users to describe how to find elements on the screen and what to do with those elements from the end-user’s perspective. People creating tests on their system build 2,000+ tests per year per person. On top of it, testRigor helps teams deploy their analytics library in production that will make systems automatically produce tests reflecting the most frequently used end-to-end flows from production.

How does your solution help organizations implement automated testing?

Applitools: Applitools is built to test all the elements that appear on a screen with just one line of code. Using Visual AI, you can automatically verify that your web or mobile app functions and appears correctly across all devices, all browsers and all screen sizes.

Eggplant (acquired by Keysight Technologies): Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) enables automating up to 80% of activities including test-case design, test execution, and results analysis. This allows teams to rapidly accelerate testing and integrate with DevOps at speed.

HPE Software’s automated testing solutions simplify software testing within fast moving Agile teams and for continuous integration scenarios. Integrated with DevOps tools and ALM solutions, HPE automated testing solutions keep quality at the center of today’s modern applications and hybrid infrastructures

IBM: Quality is essential and the combination of automated testing and service virtualization from IBM Rational Test Workbench allows teams to assess their software throughout their delivery life cycle.

Micro Focus: AI-powered intelligent test automation reduces functional test creation time and maintenance while boosting test coverage and resiliency. Users can test both the front-end functionality and back-end service parts of an application to increase test coverage across the UI and API.