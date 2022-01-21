The Harness CI/CD platform is now available through a free, source-available community edition. The company recently announced that it released the CD component of its platform as an open-source tool, whereas previously only the CI component had an open source version.

According to the company, Harness uses machine learning to determine deployment quality and can automatically roll back failed deployments. It can automate canary verifications, prioritize tests, determine the impact of changes, automate cloud costs, and more.

Developers can now use Harness CI/CD to deliver applications without a license or fee.

“We opened our source code and product roadmaps to the community to simplify adoption for teams that want a globally adopted and category-leading CD platform, one with AI-powered intelligence that automates deployments and rollbacks so they can get back their nights and weekends,” said Jyoti Bansal, founder and CEO of Harness.

The Harness CD Community Edition joins Harness CI Community Edition (formerly known as Drone Open Source), the open source, cloud-native CI solution available under the Apache 2.0 license.