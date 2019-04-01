Agile and DevOps is all about managing change through continuous improvements in people, processes and technologies to deliver high-quality software as fast as possible. However, since the invention of software, one hurdle that remains the same is the software testing process. A survey shared with the SD Times community reports that 70% of organizations have adopted Agile, but only 30% automate testing. The 2017-18 World Quality report found that while Agile adoption is now widespread across 96% of organizations, only 16% of these organization’s testing activities are automated.

With so many technological advances, why is testing so challenging? Ron Shoshani, VP of R&D for Testim, says, “Today software development is much more complex. The pressure from trying to keep up with customer demands while navigating competition, coupled with the need to support so many different types of operating systems, browsers, devices and security measures, creates a web of challenges for software teams.”

And that’s just the front end. When you take into consideration the back end and infrastructure; cloud, containers, microservices and integrations, there are a lot of moving parts required to maintain app performance, user experience, and cross-platform compatibility. As teams push app changes more frequently, this often causes tests to break.

Testim Enables Testing to Keep Pace with Development

Testim.io leverages AI for the authoring, execution and maintenance of automated tests. The flexibility to record and playback, or use custom code to fully control the tests actions, makes the platform easy for anyone on the greater project team to get involved in the testing process. From developers and testers to PMs and analysts to even marketers and salespeople, Testim helps teams make quality an organizational initiative.

The average Testim customer increases test coverage by 30% in 3 months. Leading account-based marketing provider Engagio created 40 tests in a one-day blitz and increased test coverage by more than 40% in three months, while reducing maintenance by 90%. Globality, the #1 B2B marketplace that is used by millions of people and transact billions of dollars every year, was able to move from manual to automated testing in under 5 months growing their repository to more than 40,000 test executions.

Support For Any Size or Stage Software Team

“Agile and DevOps is a journey which will continue to evolve. Some teams are much further along in their journey and have very mature automated processes and tests. We understand that and built Testim in a way that will support any size team and development methodology regardless of where they are in their automation efforts, giving them the flexibility to change as their processes evolve over time,” says Shoshani.

Testim makes automating, running and capturing tests fast and easy. The branching capabilities allow users to change the tests, then merge them back to the master branch. The automated tests are so stable, they won’t break even when an application changes. The AI analyzes thousands of parameters for each element, weights each based on their overall reliability and ranks them accordingly. Essentially, with each execution, users are teaching the AI how the software works and what breaks it, so Testim can isolate the issue.

Integrating the platform into the CI/CD pipeline is as simple as invoking a command. Additionally, users can create rich detailed bug reports, including video, automated tests and step-by-step, annotated screenshots so QA and developers can communicate faster, more effectively and more efficiently. Rather than arguing about whether a bug is reproducible, a developer can click on an automated test to automatically reproduce the bug in a browser. Once the bug is fixed, the developer can add it to the regression test suite to ensure everything works well, even after updates.

The Future of Test Automation

Eventually, Testim’s AI capabilities will be built out further to enable autonomous testing, similar to Google Analytics, a snippet of code can be placed on the application and automatically collect all the user scenarios in real-time, create tests in the background and run them, making real-time continuous testing a reality. The data captured will also reveal what area of an application is most actively used so the tests can be prioritized for supplemental manual, exploratory and ad hoc testing. Edge case testing will be practical and affordable.

